AC Milan are showing an interest in Burnley FC's Maxime Esteve and have sent scouts to watch the defender.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has revealed that the Italian giants have joined a list of clubs in targeting the 22-year-old, with Everton also tracking his movements.

The Clarets have been extraordinary defensively so far this season, and the Frenchman has played a key role in helping the club push for an instant return to the Premier League following relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, he could do nothing to deny Preston North End their place in the FA Cup quarter-final, as they put three past Burnley at Deepdale on Saturday lunchtime to progress in the competition. Nevertheless, Scott Parker's side will be looking to make it 13 clean sheets in a row in the league on Tuesday as they travel to Cardiff City.

Maxime Esteve watched by AC Milan scouts ahead of potential summer move

Nixon reported on Sunday morning that AC Milan have been keeping a keen eye on the centre-back, and have sent some of their scouts to England to watch him in person.

However, they do face competition from the Toffees, who could sell their own superstar defender, Jarrod Branthwaite, for £60m in the summer. Crystal Palace are also showing an interest in Esteve and have him on their short-list, with an exit almost certain if Burnley fail to win promotion back to the Premier League.

The young talent's potential price tag is just north of the £30m mark, with the Clarets looking to balance the books if they remain in the Championship.

Esteve made 16 appearances for the Lancashire outfit in the top flight last season after joining his current side from his hometown club, Montpellier, on loan before the deal was made permanent in the summer.

He signed a five-year contract with Burnley in September, securing Parker a level of control over his future, but a failure to return to the Premier League will make it incredibly difficult for the 44-year-old to keep hold of his incredible defender.

Maxime Esteve has been superb this season for Burnley - summer interest is inevitable

Despite their disappointing FA Cup exit, the Clarets have been spectacular in the Championship this season, and they remain in the hunt for a top two finish.

Sheffield United's 2-1 win over QPR at the weekend has given the Blades a five-point advantage over Burnley, but victory over Cardiff in mid-week will see that gap cut back to two once again.

Esteve has been a crucial cog in a defence that have conceded just nine league goals in 2024/25, and they have kept 12 clean sheets in a row - a run that started on Boxing Day.

Losing the Frenchman in the summer will be a huge blow, and the Clarets must do everything that they can to ensure that they hold all the cards when it comes to the transfer window, including winning promotion.

Maxime Esteve's Burnley FC Stats 2024/25 (As Per FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 34 (34) Minutes played 2977 Goals (assists) 0 (0) Shots (on target) 3 (0) Pass accuracy 90.7% Tackle success 55.9% Duel success 61.5% Aerial duel success 64% Recoveries 123 *Stats correct as of 02/03/2025

The 22-year-old is far too good to be playing in the second tier and the appeal of European football with AC Milan could be incredibly tempting if they do decide to make a move for him.