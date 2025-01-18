It's not too often a goalkeeper can come off the pitch after saving two penalties, but James Trafford did just that in Burnley's 0-0 draw against Sunderland on Friday night, securing the Clarets a huge point in the promotion race.

He was in recepit of some huge compliments from his teammates on social media after the game, with Maxime Esteve among those to acknowledge how he bailed the Clarets out.

Oliver Sonne and CJ Egan-Riley will be the most thankful of anyone from a Burnley persuausion, as it was them who were the guilty party in giving away the penalties, although they didn't come without controversy.

Clarets fans will be quick to point out that they felt justice was done in the fact Trafford saved both of Wilson Isidor's spot kicks, but that shouldn't downplay the heroics of the England youth cap.

Maxime Esteve gave a simple assessment of James Trafford

Esteve and Trafford have been two of Burnley's standout performers this season, and both have been instrumental in the Clarets' defensive success, with the Burnley backline boasting one of the best records in the history of football at this stage of a season.

Trafford certainly played his part in ensuring that remains the case after Friday night, and after the game, Esteve simply commented "amazing" on Trafford's Instagram post.

He wasn't the only Burnley player to lavish praise upon their stopper, with Lyle Foster also commenting an English flag and a number one, hinting that Trafford could well become England's #1 'keeper at some point in the future.

Teammates Aaron Ramsey, Connor Roberts, Jaidon Anthony, John Egan, Zian Flemming and more were also in the comment section to remind Trafford of how his heroics have really boosted Burnley's promotion hopes.

James Trafford's heroics could prove huge at the end of the season

In the here and now, Trafford's two saves were enough to secure a point, but the impact they have in the wider promotion race probably makes last night's stalemate feel like a win for the Clarets.

Had Sunderland have left Turf Moor victorious they'd have struck a huge psychological blow to Burnley, who would've then been playing catch up to the Black Cats, but thanks to Trafford's penalty stops, Regis Le Bris' side remain at arm's length.

James Trafford 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Games played 29 Clean sheets 17 Goals conceded 9 Goals prevented 8.5 Errors leading to goals 0

It was another huge game out of the way for Burnley too, who after playing Leeds United in just over a week's time, will have already played most of the promotion chasers home and away, so on paper have a slightly easier promotion run in.

There will be a growing sense within the camp that those penalty saves could be huge come the end of the season and the Clarets will hope to carry that momentum into thier clash with Plymouth on Wednesday.