Burnley fans will be thrilled with their team's position in the Championship as the season approaches its midway point.

Having replaced Vincent Kompany with Scott Parker, the Clarets are currently sitting in second place, just two points off league leaders Sheffield United.

The most impressive aspect of their season so far has been their defence, as they have conceded just six goals in 18 matches. This defensive solidity has eased the pressure on the attack, enabling the Clarets to secure vital results without their front three needing to be at their very best.

Burnley 24/25 Championship defensive stats (As Per Fotmob) Stat Number League rank Goals conceded 6 1st Clean sheets 12 =1st xG conceded 13.9 2nd lowest

However, January will prove pivotal and Parker will be desperate to retain the majority of his talented squad as it look's set for another tight promotion race.

January concern raised involving Maxime Esteve

With the New Year getting ever closer, at Football League World we decided to speak to our resident Burnley pundit, Will Lancaster, to get his take on a concern he has heading into the January window.

"My biggest fear, and I think the biggest fear for Burnley fans, is Maxime Esteve leaving the club.

"He is arguably the main reason we have only conceded six goals and is an absolute Rolls-Royce of a centre-half with his recovery and solidity.

"But he was linked with Hoffenheim and Wolves during the summer window, and with Wolves struggling, they could well be in the market for a centre-half. In fact, I’m sure plenty of clubs will be looking at him because his potential is so high. It’s easy to see why Vincent Kompany signed him.

"Having had Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis during the Championship season when we strolled to the title, Esteve has emulated that level and then some so that's why he is my biggest fear for the window."

Burnley need to retain Esteve

Having seen so many players depart across the summer, Alan Pace will surely refuse the idea of any potential sale of Esteve.

Looking back at previous Championship promotions, they are almost always built on a solid defence, so splitting the partnership of the Frenchman and Conrad Egan-Riley could be damning to their hopes.

The 22-year-old has huge potential and, with his contract running until 2029, they have no reason to sell him in the near future.

Therefore, a strict stance is needed in January and if they can achieve Premier League football, it is likely he will extend his stay past next summer.