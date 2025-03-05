This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Standout Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve has been predicted to depart Turf Moor in the summer window if the Clarets do not win promotion back to the Premier League under Scott Parker this season, with a price tag of around £30 million set amid recent interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

Frenchman Esteve first joined the Clarets on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier in the January window earlier this year, and played 16 times in the Premier League upon his arrival last season, with some impressive performances despite their dismal form as a team which led to relegation.

The 22-year-old's loan move was confirmed as a permanent switch to Turf Moor in May, for a reported €15m, and his clear ability from last term meant he was predicted to be one of the best central defenders in the Championship this season.

He has lived up to that billing so far, with some stellar performances at the heart of Parker's defence to date to help his side boast one of the best defensive records in second-tier and English football history.

Burnley fan forecasts Maxime Esteve exit on promotion condition

Esteve has been a mainstay at the heart of the Clarets' backline this season, and has missed just 93 minutes of Championship football as yet, with 34 appearances to help Scott Parker's side into third place and an automatic promotion push as it stands. He even scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win at Cardiff City last time out.

While Burnley have largely flattered to deceive in the final third on their return to the second-tier, their defensive numbers have been far-and-away the best in the league, and the Frenchman has played a key role in them conceding just 10 goals in the Championship up to now, with the Clarets also keeping the most clean-sheets so far, with 25.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 35 Goals 1 Clean sheets 25 Pass completion % 90.3% Carries per 90 47.39 Ball recoveries per 90 3.67 Fouls committed per 90 0.47 Stats as per FBref (as of March 5)

He has displayed his qualities as a comfortable ball-playing centre-back, as well as being strong in the air and in the tackle, week-in, week-out this season, so it is no surprise to see a team like AC Milan linked with his services ahead of the summer window, with Premier League outfit Everton also reportedly interested in a move.

FLW's Clarets fan pundit, Will Lancaster, has admitted that it will be really tough for Burnley to keep Esteve at Turf Moor past this summer, and he believes that the 22-year-old will definitely leave if they do not get promoted out of the second-tier this season, but they may well have a chance of retaining him if they were to go up, depending on the potential fee offered.

"The talent that Esteve has is clearly evident to fans, not just of Burnley, but in the Championship and those who watch the league as well," Will told FLW.

"It’s no secret that he has been, arguably along with Pascal Strujik, one of the two best centre-backs in the Championship this season.

"He’s a major reason for our goals conceded record, and it doesn’t shock me to see that he has been linked with teams in the Premier League, and now AC Milan.

"He’s young, he’s quick. He might not be the most physical of centre-backs, so that could play into his hands in terms of a move abroad more than it would to the Premier League, maybe.

"If we don’t get promoted, then obviously he’ll be off. I think if we do, there is every chance that he'll stay.

"Then it does get to the point where, if someone comes in with a £30m-£35m bid, you can’t really turn that down as a record sale.

"It would give you money to strengthen in other areas. We only bought Esteve for £11 million I think, and to almost triple your money in the space of 18 months is the model that ALK are looking for.

"If they can get a high fee for him, even if we do go up, then I certainly can see him leaving in that regard.

"It’s just whether the board have someone lined up who they think could at least match the talent and potential that Esteve has.

"I do think there’s a chance that he stays. He does seem to love the club, but when a giant side like AC Milan come calling, then it’s really hard to turn it down."

Esteve's list of suitors will have grown substantially this season

The Frenchman may be playing at a lower level this term compared to last, but his role in Burnley's stellar form will have alerted even more clubs to his talents and possible availability in the coming transfer window, after he was heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor over the summer, despite only joining the club on a permanent deal in May,

Premier League side West Ham's interest was first reported by L'Équipe just after the season had finished, as it was claimed that they had opened talks over a potential move, with Everton also tracking his availability.

Speculation around a possible deal continued into June, as the Sunday People revealed that the Hammers were set to offer Esteve the chance to stay in the top flight, yet their interest seemingly fizzled out as Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo each arrived in East London from Wolves and OGC Nice respectively.

Wolves themselves were soon linked with a move for Esteve, as Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Molineux club had asked for conditions around a possible deal, yet those reports were soon claimed to be wide of the mark, and no offer was tabled.

With transfer interest looking to be over into the final week of the window, Bundesliga side Hoffenheim reportedly submitted a late loan-to-buy bid for the 22-year-old, but once again, nothing came of the interest, and he remained in East Lancashire as the deadline ticked by.

He has clearly been a key player for Scott Parker this season, while also penning a new long-term deal with the Clarets in November to commit his future at the club until 2029. Burnley will be very thankful that he has stuck around to help them in their aim to return to the top flight this term.

Esteve admitted that the club was "very special" to him upon penning his new deal, and tying him down to a new long-term contract was a real result for the Clarets, as it represents just how much faith he has in Parker and the club to get it right this season and be successful in their return to the Premier League.

While the club did not wish to sanction a sale in the January window, there will almost definitely be another tug-of-war over the 22-year-old's signature in the summer, and his exit feels like a foregone conclusion if Parker's men do not clinch a return to the top-flight by May.