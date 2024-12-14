Burnley's fortunes have swung over the years but the last two decades have brought plenty of good times and some eye-catching transfers.

The current Clarets squad is fairly bloated, which is no surprise given they have made 34 signings since the start of their most recent season in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how many of those can be considered a success but you also don't linger between the first and second tier of English football for all of the 21st century, so far, without making some smart moves.

These six are some of the best signings that Burnley have made over the past 20 years.

Luca Koleosho

Starting with the most recent of these brilliant acquisitions, and the only one from the Vincent Kompany era. It'll be no surprise to hear that many of these deals were made during a certain gravel-throated boss' time at Turf Moor.

Luca Koleosho is an electric winger. He dazzled the Premier League in the 2023/24 campaign before injuring his knee and has continued to do so since Burnley's relegation. A really smart find for just £2.6 million, plus £800,000 in add-ons – particularly considering Bayern Munich are now reportedly keen.

Nick Pope

Nick Pope joined the Clarets from Charlton Athletic back in 2016. The wonderful shot-stopper went on to have many good years at Turf Moor before leaving to join Newcastle United in the summer of 2022.

What he did to help Burnley reach the Europa League in the 2018/19 campaign will never be forgotten.

Nick Pope's Burnley stats Appearances 155 Goals conceded 186 Clean sheets 53 Source: Transfermarkt

Josh Brownhill

The current captain of the Clarets has been a magnificent servant to the club. He's looking to do again what he did the last time he was in the Championship - help lead Burnley to the Premier League - a task which he has done well so far.

Josh Brownhill has popped up with important goals in big matches for the club, and, for £9 million, he was a great signing.

James Tarkowski

No player summed up the Sean Dyche era more than Tarkowski. Joining Burnley in the 2015/16 season from Brentford, he's been one of the best head-it-and-kick-it defenders of the past decade in the Premier League.

He stayed with the Clarets until they were eventually relegated in 2021/22.

Danny Ings

The ex-Liverpool and current West Ham United striker rose to infamy at Turf Moor and solidified himself as one of the club's heroes in the 2013/14 season, spearheading a Premier League-bound Burnley side with 26 goals.

His dazzling solo run against Derby County at Pride Park, his goal in a win against title-favourites Queens Park Rangers – these are just some of the moments that certainly justified the £1 million that they paid for him in the 2011/12 term. And they made a handy bit of profit off his move to Liverpool too.

Steven Thompson

Described as 2008/09's best free transfer by then manager Owen Coyle, the Scottish midfielder made himself even more worthwhile with some big goals for Burnley.

He scored a lovely volley against Reading in the play-off semi-final to help get them to Wembley, and then eventually promoted.