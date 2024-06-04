Burnley are continuing to search for a new manager, following the departure of Vincent Kompany last week.

It was a disappointing 2023/24 campaign for the Clarets, who suffered relegation back to the Championship, after just one season in the Premier League.

Despite that, Kompany still has a big opportunity coming his way, having been confirmed as the new manager of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

2023/24 final Premier League standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 17th Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 (4 points deducted) 18th Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19th Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20th Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

That has of course, left Burnley needing to find a replacement for the Belgian to take charge of first-team affairs at Turf Moor.

With Kompany's move to Germany having been in the works for some time before it was confirmed, there have already been plenty of names linked with replacing him in Lancashire.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest news around Burnley's hunt for a new manager to replace Komany at the club, right here.

3 Craig Bellamy gets backing

It seems as though there is a chance that Burnley could promote from within when replacing Kompany, by handing the managerial role to Craig Bellamy.

Having previously worked alongside Kompany as one of his assistants at Turf Moor, and is now in interim charge of the first-team as they search for a permanent replacement, which could be the Welshman himself.

According to reports from journalist Alan Nixon, the club's owner, Alan Pace, would favour bringing in a big name to become manager, and is a fan of both Frank Lampard and Scott Parker.

However, it is thought that those working behind the scenes at Turf Moor have shown strong support for Bellamy himself to get the role, and are seemingly making something of a push to see him given the job.

2 Marti Cifuentes and Carlos Corberan admired

With Burnley now back in the Championship, it seems they could consider raiding two clubs they are set to compete with next season for Kompany's replacement.

As per a report from The Athletic, the Clarets are admirers of West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, and Marti Cifuentes at QPR, suggesting they could be potential options.

Corberan, who previously guided Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final, took the Baggies to fifth in the standings this season, only to be beaten in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Southampton.

Cifuentes meanwhile, took over QPR earlier this season with the club looking destined for relegation to League One, only to secure safety with relative ease following a remarkable turnaround in form under the Spaniard.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Burnley had made contact with Alan Pardew about the possibility of taking over at Turf Moor.

The former Newcastle United, West Brom and Crystal Palace manager has not had a job in English football in six years. However, it seems he will not be changing that with a move to Burnley as things stand.

When asked by TalkSport about whether he would be the next Burnley manager, Pardew admitted that it "obviously" won't be him, due to the lack of an official announcement.

Even so, the 62-year-old did admit that he would be "open to it" should the opportunity arise, due to the fact he would like to "take a team back to the Premier League", and the fact he is a fan of both the squad and ownership situation at Burnley.