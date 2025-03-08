Burnley cruised to a 4-0 win over 10-man Luton Town at Turf Moor, keeping pressure on both Leeds United and Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Kal Naismith's red card in the opening 19 minutes gave Scott Parker's side a real leg-up in the game, with Lyle Foster, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes on the scoresheet after a Mark McGuinness own goal.

Luton, meanwhile, remain in trouble at the opposite end of the Championship table, with Matt Bloomfield's Hatters in the bottom three.

Burnley 4-0 Luton Town

Naismith sees red before floodgates open

Frustratingly for Luton and their travelling supporters, the game was settled within the opening 19 minutes thanks to Kal Naismith's rash decisions.

Luton's game-plan was clear as Liam Walsh followed Josh Cullen around, kicking him at every opportunity. Matt Bloomfield's side were here to be aggressive, with Naismith getting the ball but plenty of Josh Laurent as he launched a break, earning him a yellow card.

Less than seven minutes later, Naismith had stupidly gone through the back of Josh Brownhill and given Stephen Martin the easy decision of sending him off for a second bookable offence.

Burnley saw Connor Roberts curl over and forced Luton into some decent defensive moments before forcing the game's opening goal through substitute Mark McGuinness - brought on for Walsh in the wake of Naismith's red card - as he turned a Roberts cross beyond Thomas Kaminski.

One became two reasonably quickly, as Jaidon Anthony was given two bites at delivering a quality ball into the six-yard box, with his second attempt turned in from close-range by Lyle Foster.

The impressive Marcus Edwards saw a shot deflected over heading into the interval and then showed his class at the start of the second half, breezing beyond Amari'i Bell and teeing up Brownhill for a simple finish.

Brownhill and Lucas Pires flashed chances off-target either side of the hour, before Luton kept James Trafford honest and forced the Burnley goalkeeper into a save from Jacob Brown after a rare CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve mix-up.

Brown almost deflected a Josh Bowler shot beyond the stranded Trafford, but Burnley's clean sheet was safe after Tuesday's blip in the 2-1 win over Cardiff City.

Josh Laurent should've added a fourth, but then teed up Ashley Barnes for an emphatic finish on the full-time whistle; the perfect gloss on a third straight Championship win.

Burnley v Luton Town attendance

19,453 (599 away)

Player ratings

Burnley

James Trafford - 7 Connor Roberts - 8 CJ Egan-Riley - 7 Maxime Esteve - 7 Lucas Pires - 7 (Oliver Sonne - 6) Josh Cullen - 7 Josh Laurent - 7 Josh Brownhill - 7 (Jeremy Sarmiento - 6) Marcus Edwards - 8 (Manuel Benson - 6) Lyle Foster - 7 (Nathan Redmond - n/a) Jaidon Anthony - 7 (Ashley Barnes - 7) Subs (not used) Vaclav Hladky Joe Worrall Zian Flemming Hannibal read more

Luton Town

Thomas Kaminski - 5 Christ Makosso - 4 Kal Naismith - 2 Amari'i Bell - 4 Isaiah Jones - 6 (Josh Bowler - n/a) Jordan Clark - 5 (Lamine Fanne - 5) Liam Walsh - 5 (Mark McGuinness - 4) Thelo Aasgaard - 4 Alfie Doughty - 4 (Millenic Alli - 5) Elijah Adebayo - 5 (Jacob Brown - 5) Zack Nelson - 4 Subs (not used) Tim Krul Mads Andersen Carlton Morris Lasse Nordas read more

Championship table

Burnley within two points of top; Luton five adrift of safety

Championship table (as it stands 08/03) Pos Team P GD Pts 3 Burnley 36 39 74 23 Luton Town 36 -27 31

Scott Parker reaction

Burnley boss proud of win, but no focus on table

Parker on a resounding win: "I'm delighted with everything. We have come here to try and win three points - that's where we are in the season.

"We got everything today in terms of performance and overall I'm really pleased with everything.

"Sometimes a team goes down to 10 men, and they retreat a bit to defend their goal, and it is very hard to break down. The (opening) goal comes at a good time for us."

On the pace at the top: "I'm not really focused on that (the table). There are 10 games left of this season, and we need to keep pushing, putting the foot down on the pedal and see where it gets us.

"There are a couple of ways to get out of this division. One is automatic, the other is the play-offs. Our aim is to do it automatically, but full focus is on each game as it comes."

Matt Bloomfield reaction

Luton pride in defeat as attention switches to Cardiff

Bloomfield on pride in defeat: "I'm proud of our players considering where we are in the table. Playing so long with 10 men, none of them went under, and they all stood up to the fight.

"Burnley are a very, very good team. We needed a couple of things to go in our favour, and it was the complete opposite."

Looking ahead to a six-pointer with Cardiff on Tuesday night: "For every action there's a reaction, and we can't let today define our season. We have to pick ourselves up.

"It's not always easy, but we have no choice. We have to pick ourselves up and go to Cardiff on Tuesday."