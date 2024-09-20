Burnley will face some serious competition for the services of Luca Koleosho, as the young Italian youth international continues to flourish.

Off the back of his winner at Elland Road, scoring the only goal in the Clarets' 1-0 victory over Leeds United, the 20-year-old could have seen his transfer value increase by that performance alone.

So far, after four games in the Championship this season, Koleosho has scored twice, already beating his 2023/24 tally in the Premier League.

Koleosho's statistics in the 2024/25 Championship season's opening 5 games, as per FotMob Goals 2 Shots on target 3 Chances created 3 Possession won final third 3 Pass accuracy % 77.6%

The forward is sure to be integral in Scott Parker's ambition to return Burnley to the top flight, and as he continues to perform on the Clarets' right-wing, his potential is only growing.

According to Express and Star, Wolves were keen on acquiring the winger's services in August but a £20 million bid was turned down.

Taking into account this figure, his performances for Burnley and his potential, how much is Koleosho really worth?

Luca Koleosho's transfer worth, according to AI

According to Football Transfers, Koleosho's current transfer value is €5.4 million, with an estimated transfer value range of €4.1–6.8 million.

The Italian youth international's expected transfer value has seen a big increase since his move from Espanyol in July 2023, going from €3 million to a high of €8 million in May 2024, when Burnley's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Despite a strong start to the season, Koleosho had seen his transfer value actually drop in August despite interest, falling to €5.8 million from May's figure.

Although there has been a serious drop from May according to this metric, this won't stop the Clarets demanding a high fee for the winger if a suitable bid came in, and it would certainly exceed his current estimated transfer value given his new long-term contract at Turf Moor.

How does AI create the estimated transfer value?

Looking at his estimated transfer value, you wonder how his figure is low regarding what he is reported to be worth.

Stated on Football Transfers website: "They do this by using a machine learning model that is trained on around 600,000 historical transfers to find patterns in the transfer fees paid for transfers in the past.

"In combination with other influential attributes, this results in authentic player valuations that are updated every month. Their model is built to best represent the intrinsic value of a player based on historic and futuristic on-pitch added value under free market circumstances."

Judging by this, expect the Clarets winger's ETV to increase.

Parker on Koleosho: "He'll be massive for us this year"

The youngster has already shown signs on the Premier League stage, hence Wolves' interest in the winger. So, his performances in the Championship come as no surprise.

He is highly regarded by boss Parker, and the rejection of a £20m bid indicates his importance.

The Burnley boss spoke to The Burnley Express after the victory at Leeds about his admiration for the 20-year-old.

"He's a top player. He needs refining for sure, there is a lot of work to be done, he's still a young boy, and only really had half a season last year, and you can see elements to his game.

"He's the last on the training field at times, always wanting to do extra. He's got certain attributes and qualities that, like we've seen today, are deadly.

"He'll be massive for us this year, he'll be a real threat. We'll keep improving and working with him as well, which will help."