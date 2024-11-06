This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Despite some concerning recent performances, Burnley remain in a good position as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

It was a hectic summer at Turf Moor following their relegation from the top-flight, with Vincent Kompany leaving for Bayern Munich in a move that surprised the football world.

With a host of players also following the manager out the door, it was a difficult summer for Scott Parker, who was named as the Belgian’s successor.

Notable Burnley Summer Depatures (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Club Joined Wilson Odobert Tottenham Wout Weghorst Ajax Zeki Amdouni Benfica Sander Berge Fulham Dara O'Shea Ipswich Town Aro Muric Ipswich Town Vitinho Botafogo Anass Zaroury Lens Ameen Al-Dakhil Stuttgart Scott Twine Bristol City

Burnley still have quality in their squad

However, even though the likes of Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge and Zeki Amdouni were among the departures, there is still a lot of quality in the group that Parker inherited.

And, FLW asked fan pundit Nathan for his views on the two standout players at Burnley right now, and what price tag he would put on the pair.

“I think the two best players at the club right now in terms of technical ability and their ceiling to go further on would be Luca Koleosho and Maxime Esteve.

“I’d price Koleosho at around the £25m mark in the Championship. I’d be very happy with that in the grand scheme of things, and I’d probably put Esteve a bit higher than that, at around £30m.

“That’s because I think Esteve is the real deal. He’s going to be a sensational footballer in Europe, and I think he will play for some big, big clubs. He has got the makings of a top centre-back, and you’re going to see a lot more of him.

“So, I think £30m for Esteve and £25m for Koleosho would be fair.”

Maxime Esteve and Luca Koleosho are destined to play at the highest level

Many would agree that Esteve and Koleosho are the two standout players at Turf Moor right now.

The French defender has been integral to Burnley’s good defensive record this season, as he is aggressive in the way he plays, and he is also composed on the ball.

So, he has all the tools to go a long way in the game, and at 22, he still has plenty of room for development, which is why the £30m claim may not be far from the truth.

Wolves were linked with Esteve in the summer, so he is on the radar of Premier League clubs, and keeping him may be difficult for the Clarets if they don’t go up.

It’s a similar story with Koleosho, who has attracted top-flight interest, and his pace and dribbling ability makes him a constant threat in the final third.

Related Burnley FC: Scott Parker should consider player U-turn v West Brom Having been dropped from the line up in the last few weeks, Scott Parker may look to bring Lucas Pires back into the side at West Brom

He will need to improve his productivity if he is to secure a big-money move, with Koleosho having managed just two goals in 12 games this season.

However, at 20, he has enormous potential, and it would be no surprise if clubs did formalise their interest in Koleosho in the next two windows.

Realistically, all connected to Burnley will expect the duo to stay at the club for the rest of the season, but keeping Esteve and Koleosho could prove to be very difficult if they fail to win promotion.