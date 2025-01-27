Burnley and Leeds United played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor as two of the Championship's heavyweights cancelled each other out.
Leeds entered the game looking to breach a record-breaking Burnley defence, but couldn't do that, going close through Dan James' late effort, but seeing the best of James Trafford to tip his shot over the crossbar.
Post-match on Friday night, after Sheffield United were thumped 3-0 by Hull City, Neil Warnock predicted on Sky Sports that these two might shake hands, settle for a point and not bother playing tonight. The contest had more than a hint of that.
Defences on top at Turf Moor
The first-half didn't bring a single shot on target, with Jayden Bogle and Dan James both snatching at opportunities for Leeds.
Burnley, meanwhile, saw two Zian Flemming headers trickle off-target and another shot lashed over the crossbar.
FLW's Key Stat: On a poor night for attacking football, Burnley's expected goals (xG) was only 0.19, whilst Leeds' was 0.39 - FotMob.
That significant lack of chances rolled into the second-half, with Joe Rodon, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley continuing to impress.
Ilia Gruev tried to catch James Trafford out with a wind-assisted corner that nestled into the side-netting, which prompted Daniel Farke to turn to his bench for Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani.
Scott Parker did the same with Jeremy Sarmiento, but those changes were all like-for-like, with neither promotion-chasing side seemingly willing to gamble too much on a weekend where Sheffield United and Sunderland both dropped points.
Josh Cullen threw himself in front of a Bogle shot before James' rasping drive forced Trafford to tip over his crossbar - the game's only shot on target in the dying embers of a contest nobody wanted to really lose, and didn't.
Player Ratings
Burnley FC
James Trafford - 7
Connor Roberts - 7
CJ Egan-Riley - 8
Maxime Esteve - 8
Bashir Humphreys - 6
Josh Cullen - 7
Josh Laurent - 6
Josh Brownhill - 7 (Hannibal - n/a)
Jaidon Anthony - 6
Zian Flemming - 5
Lyle Foster - 4 (Jeremy Sarmiento - 5)
Subs (Not used)
Vaclav Hladky
Joe Worrall
Jay Rodriguez
John Egan
Lucas Pires
Luca Koleosho
Ashley Barnes
Leeds United
Illan Meslier - 6
Jayden Bogle - 7
Joe Rodon - 8
Ethan Ampadu - 7
Sam Byram - 6
Ilia Gruev - 6 (Josuha Guilavogui - n/a)
Ao Tanaka - 7
Dan James - 6
Brenden Aaronson - 5
Manor Solomon - 5 (Largie Ramazani - 5)
Joel Piroe - 4 (Mateo Joseph - 4)
Subs (not used)
Karl Darlow
Junior Firpo
Joe Rothwell
Willy Gnonto
Isaac Schmidt
Max Wober
Burnley v Leeds United attendance
21,329
Championship table
Leeds top, three points clear of third-placed Burnley
|
Championship table (as it stands 27/01)
|
Team
|
P
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Leeds United
|
29
|
34
|
60
|
2
|
Sheffield United
|
29
|
19
|
58
|
3
|
Burnley FC
|
29
|
27
|
57
|
4
|
Sunderland
|
29
|
18
|
55