Burnley and Leeds United played out a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor as two of the Championship's heavyweights cancelled each other out.

Leeds entered the game looking to breach a record-breaking Burnley defence, but couldn't do that, going close through Dan James' late effort, but seeing the best of James Trafford to tip his shot over the crossbar.

Post-match on Friday night, after Sheffield United were thumped 3-0 by Hull City, Neil Warnock predicted on Sky Sports that these two might shake hands, settle for a point and not bother playing tonight. The contest had more than a hint of that.

Burnley FC 0-0 Leeds United

Defences on top at Turf Moor

The first-half didn't bring a single shot on target, with Jayden Bogle and Dan James both snatching at opportunities for Leeds.

Burnley, meanwhile, saw two Zian Flemming headers trickle off-target and another shot lashed over the crossbar.

FLW's Key Stat: On a poor night for attacking football, Burnley's expected goals (xG) was only 0.19, whilst Leeds' was 0.39 - FotMob.

That significant lack of chances rolled into the second-half, with Joe Rodon, Maxime Esteve and CJ Egan-Riley continuing to impress.

Ilia Gruev tried to catch James Trafford out with a wind-assisted corner that nestled into the side-netting, which prompted Daniel Farke to turn to his bench for Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani.

Scott Parker did the same with Jeremy Sarmiento, but those changes were all like-for-like, with neither promotion-chasing side seemingly willing to gamble too much on a weekend where Sheffield United and Sunderland both dropped points.

Josh Cullen threw himself in front of a Bogle shot before James' rasping drive forced Trafford to tip over his crossbar - the game's only shot on target in the dying embers of a contest nobody wanted to really lose, and didn't.

Player Ratings

Burnley FC

James Trafford - 7 Connor Roberts - 7 CJ Egan-Riley - 8 Maxime Esteve - 8 Bashir Humphreys - 6 Josh Cullen - 7 Josh Laurent - 6 Josh Brownhill - 7 (Hannibal - n/a) Jaidon Anthony - 6 Zian Flemming - 5 Lyle Foster - 4 (Jeremy Sarmiento - 5) Subs (Not used) Vaclav Hladky Joe Worrall Jay Rodriguez John Egan Lucas Pires Luca Koleosho Ashley Barnes read more

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 6 Jayden Bogle - 7 Joe Rodon - 8 Ethan Ampadu - 7 Sam Byram - 6 Ilia Gruev - 6 (Josuha Guilavogui - n/a) Ao Tanaka - 7 Dan James - 6 Brenden Aaronson - 5 Manor Solomon - 5 (Largie Ramazani - 5) Joel Piroe - 4 (Mateo Joseph - 4) Subs (not used) Karl Darlow Junior Firpo Joe Rothwell Willy Gnonto Isaac Schmidt Max Wober read more

Burnley v Leeds United attendance

21,329

Championship table

Leeds top, three points clear of third-placed Burnley