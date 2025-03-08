Lee Hendrie has claimed that Manchester United would be a better fit for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford if he were to move this summer amid Newcastle United interest.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are interested in the 22-year-old, but Eddie Howe’s side remain the front-runners to his signature at this stage.

Andre Onana’s future at Old Trafford has been under scrutiny in recent weeks due to high-profile errors in games against Ipswich Town and Brighton.

But Newcastle have been laying the groundwork for the signing of Trafford since last summer, where they saw multiple offers turned down by the Clarets after their relegation.

Lee Hendrie suggests Man United switch for Trafford

Hendrie believes that a move to Man United would make more sense for Trafford as replacing Onana would lead to a guarantee of game time.

He has highlighted the competition from Nick Pope as a potential issue the goalkeeper would have to overcome if he moves to St. James’ Park instead.

“Obviously, he’s had a brilliant season at Burnley and the clean sheets he’s having, that’s down to him and his backline,” Hendrie exclusively told Football League World.

“The moves to Newcastle or Man United, which would be better? This is difficult because Manchester United have to start turning a corner at some stage.

“Onana hasn’t been anywhere near his best in goal, and maybe looking like leaving the football club, so that may be an opportunity for him to take the reins in goal there.

“Newcastle obviously have got Pope, so it’s whether he’d play.

James Trafford - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2023-24 28 62 (2) 2024-25 34 10 (24) As of March 8th

“I think he’d have more of a chance of playing at Manchester United if he’s going to go somewhere, but obviously going at a sort of fee where they’d be taking him to play.

“I think Man United would probably suit better as a building process for him, but that’s going to be down to his own general preference.”

Trafford is an ex-Manchester City youth academy player, which could play a role in his decision.

The shot-stopper comfortably leads the way in the Championship this year for clean sheets and goals conceded.

Not even promotion may save Trafford’s Burnley future

Trafford has stood out this year as a key part of Burnley’s incredible defensive record.

A run of 12 clean sheets in a row was ended midweek with a 2-1 win over Cardiff City, the best run a second division team has ever gone on in English football history.

So it’s no surprise that Trafford is attracting a lot of interest, and that means it may be difficult to hold onto him even if the club are promoted.

A deal in the region of £30 to 40 million could be on the cards this summer, which would be good business for Burnley but a big blow to Scott Parker if he does leave.