With the January transfer window a little over a week away from opening, Burnley are starting make moves in advance, and have reportedly enquired about signing Lyon star Said Benrahma on loan.

That's according to a report from Alan Nixon, who claims that the Clarets are exploring the potential to bring the former West Ham and Brentford star to Turf Moor in the coming weeks, with a loan deal mooted.

Burnley are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Championship run-in, with Scott Parker's side finding themselves in the thick of the automatic promotion race.

A 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday strengthened those hopes, and the former Fulham and Bournemouth boss is now eyeing up attacking reinforcements to ensure his side are in the top two come May.

Burnley face competition in the race for Said Benrahma's signature

Unsurprisingly for a player of his calibre, Nixon reports that Burnley won't be alone in thier pursuit of the 34-cap Algerian international, with potential Premier League suitors muddying the waters of their pursuit, but they look set to try nonetheless.

A potential loan deal would be Burnley's most favourable option, and according to Nixon, they could sweeten the deal for Lyon by including a clause that means they have to buy the Algerian at the end of the season.

Said Benrahma's Championship Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 83 27 24

That would be a risky strategy for Burnley, who have already completed deals of that like for Bashir Humphreys, Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony, while they tried a similar approach for Morgan Whittaker in the summer to get around Financial Fair Play constraints.

Comparing footballing CV's, Benrahma has more to show that all of them, and he would perhaps be open to a move given his distinct lack of game time at Lyon, but whether he would be willing to drop back into the Championship remains to be seen.

Burnley are in need of some x-factor in the final third

Parker has been desperately trying all season to find a formula that works for the Clarets in the final third, but as yet he hasn't quite found the system that's clicked, with Burnley failing to score more than twice in a league game since August.

Although a water-tight defensive unit has ensured that hasn't been to the detriment of the team's results, they could desperately do with a magic man in the final third, which could be key in tipping the balance in tighter games.

They've drawn games against the likes of Derby, Oxford, Hull and Preston when the table would suggest they ought to have won, and a player like Benrahma really could've made the difference against those low blocks.

With players like Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey, Lyle Foster and Jeremy Sarmiento all currently sidelined, a player like Benrahma certainly wouldn't go amiss if Burnley can get a deal done.