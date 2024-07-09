Burnley’s preparations for the new season can now get underway after the appointment of Scott Parker as the club’s new head coach.

The Clarets were searching for a replacement for Vincent Kompany for a while, but after several names mentioned, it's Parker who has landed the role.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Belgian side Club Brugge in March last year, but he now returns to a hotseat in the Championship, a league he has been promoted out of twice already as manager.

Burnley will be expected to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season, so pressure will be on Parker to meet those demands and get the Lancashire side back into the Premier League.

It is likely going to be busy at Turf Moor between now and the end of the transfer window, as Parker will likely want to make some fresh changes to the squad.

With that said, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of Burnley Football Club…

Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool’s Nat Phillips

According to The Athletic, Burnley are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer.

The report states that it could cost the Clarets around £8 million to sign the central defender.

Liverpool are said to have already rejected a bid of £4 million for the defender from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Nat Phillips' stats in the Championship Apps 35 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 9th)

Phillips has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, and it is expected that he will leave the club in this transfer window.

But this report states that while he will likely leave, the Premier League side are in no rush to sell the centre-back and value him at around the £8 million mark.

Burnley are not the only side said to be interested in the defender from the Championship, with other clubs also said to be keen.

But Phillips already has a relationship with new Burnley boss Scott Parker, as the player played for him in a loan spell at Bournemouth.

Simon Jordan believes Scott Parker is lucky to land Burnley role

Former football owner and now pundit Simon Jordan believes Scott Parker is lucky to have been appointed the new Burnley head coach.

Parker was appointed Burnley’s new head coach on Friday night, after the likes of Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior, and Ruud Van Nistelrooy were linked with the vacancy.

Parker signed a three-year contract when he was announced last week, and he thinks it is the perfect opportunity for him to get back into management.

However, Simon Jordan believes, given how the 43-year-old’s time ended at Bournemouth and his struggles at Club Brugge, Parker is lucky to have been given this chance at Turf Moor.

Jordan told talkSPORT: “He got himself fired, he signed his own resignation letter and quite rightly, whether some of the things he said had validity or not, he was fired.

"You don't go up against the guy that you work for, do it in the public domain and do it persistently and consistently and think you're going to be rewarded by the person that employs you.

"So out he went to get a 16% win record at Brugge, which will do him a lot of good, and now he's back in at Burnley, an opportunity that no-one seemed to want to take.

"Whether that's because Alan Pace talks in riddles or whether it's because they didn't fancy the job, but it's a decent job.

"They've got parachute payments, they've got the legacy of some decent performances 18 months ago inside that side and players coming back into it.

"Burnley will be a threat, but I think Scott Parker's very lucky to get the job."

Burnley set Wout Weghorst asking price amid Roma interest

According to Tuttosport, via Inside Futbol, Serie A giants Roma are interested in signing Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 from Wolfsburg, and while he had a small impact at the start, the rest of his time at the club has been disappointing.

The forward has had loan spells at Besiktas, Manchester United, and Hoffenheim, and with him now in the final 12 months of his contract at Burnley, a permanent exit appears likely.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano in June that Weghorst was in talks with Dutch side Ajax over a summer switch, with those talks reportedly advanced.

However, the Dutch side face fresh competition, as according to this latest report, Roma are also interested in the striker.

It goes on to add that Roma are believed to be behind Ajax in the race, but the Italian side could still make a move for the player. It states that Burnley are looking to try and get around €10 million for Weghorst, but they are willing to negotiate on the price.