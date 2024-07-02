Highlights Burnley's summer plans include a new manager and transfers, with Kasper Hjulmand as a potential successor to Vincent Kompany.

Burnley's summer plans are starting to get fully under way, as the appointment of a new manager looms, plus some movement in the transfer market, is expected to come soon.

Vincent Kompany's departure likely left the Clarets in a bit of a confused state. Plans would have been in place to build again this summer with him in charge, but Bayern Munich's pursuit of the promotion-winning boss threw a spanner in the works. But plans have to change sometimes.

Burnley's summer to-do list has been made a bit longer by the Belgian leaving. While it's given them another front to work on in the off-season, it hasn't meant that activity on the usual summer business of transfers has stopped.

Sharundy Sambo has made the switch to Turf Moor, becoming the club's first signing of the summer.

Burnley's managerial hopes

The Clarets are hoping that they can strike an agreement with Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand that would see him become the successor to Kompany in the home dugout at Turf Moor, according to HITC's Graeme Bailey.

His national side were recently knocked out of Euro 2024 by host nation Germany in the round of 16. They drew with England in the group stage, qualifying as the runners-up in their group.

Hjulmand took the Danes to the semi-finals of the last Euros competition, where they were knocked out by England. He's been their manager since August 2020, and has averaged nearly two points per game during his time in charge.

Kasper Hjulmand's record as Denmark manager Games in charge 54 Wins 32 Draws 8 Losses 14 Points per game 1.93 Stats taken from Sofascore

Most of his club career experience as a boss came in his homeland with FC Nordsjælland. He took charge of just shy of 250 games for the club.

Premier League interest in Aro Muric

The Daily Mail has said that there are several top flight sides who are keen on the Kosovan shot-stopper. Arijanet Muric helped Burnley to win the Championship two seasons ago, but was replaced in the summer by James Trafford. He was eventually able to win his starting spot back though.

Both of the Clarets' keepers have attracted interest from the Premier League, according to reports. Trafford looked like he was on his way to Newcastle United at one point, but Manchester City's sell-on clause has caused issues with that deal, according to the Northern Echo.

The Mail expects Muric to leave Burnley before the end of August.

Celtic interest in Dara O'Shea

It's only natural that teams who get relegated from the Premier League face tough tasks to keep their better talents; it's the same with Dara O'Shea.

He is believed to be a player that Brendan Rogers' Celtic are after this summer, as per the Daily Record.

The Irish international only arrived in Lancashire last summer. Burnley spent £7 million to buy him from West Bromwich Albion.

A decision on O'Shea's future isn't expected to be made until the new boss is in the building, but the Record have been told that he is considered to be an important player.

He started 32 of the club's 38 Premier League fixtures last season.