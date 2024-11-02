EFL pundit Sam Parkin has insisted that Burnley cannot continue to rely on central midfielder Josh Brownhill as their main goal outlet.

Last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers left the Clarets second in the Championship table, but five points behind league leaders Sunderland, who defeated Oxford United 2-0.

While Scott Parker's men will be happy with their league position as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League, it is notable that although they have managed a decent return of 17 goals in 12 games, they have struggled in the final third this term, and have created just 11.9 expected goals (xG), as per FotMob, and therefore sit 20th in the second tier's xG table ahead of their visit to Millwall this Saturday.

Furthermore, the Clarets' top scorer in the Championship this season is Brownhill, who has produced a return of five goals and one assist in 12 league appearances.

Parker will be pleased with the efforts of the 28-year-old so far, but his goalscoring exploits of late may not be sustainable throughout the whole campaign, as he has never managed to score more than seven goals in a single campaign previously in his career.

Parkin makes Clarets admission

Speaking on the What The EFL?! podcast, the former striker said: "I don't want to get stuck into Parker, because he's done a brilliant job in the Championship previously.

"But the statistics are mad.

"They're 22nd for big chances, 20th for xG, 21 shots on target.

"I was trying to think about whether it's just clinical, whether it's just those first couple of games where they've racked up a few goals which are masking the statistics, and making it not look as bad as they've been going forward.

"But they've scored five goals, along with Sheffield United, from outside the box.

"So they've taken half chances at best, or scored a few from speculative efforts from outside the area, so they're probably overachieving a little bit, considering their points return from the actual performances.

"So they'll want to get better, and they'll want to get better as a forward unit and, I think, they've got big players to come back; Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey.

"Lyle Foster's not been paired with (Zian) Flemming as of yet, and that would probably be quite a fruitful partnership, and there's defenders to come back in to the mix as well.

"They can't go through the season relying on Josh Brownhill being their biggest source of goals, which he is currently.

"I think it's natural to be underwhelmed, but I think we've seen previously that there's different ways to skin a cat, and if Scott Parker gets Burnley up this way.

"I think Burnley had so long under Sean Dyche, they won't be so precious about the style being different to under Vincent Kompany.

"I don't think they were fully enamoured with that, especially in the Premier League.

"So, I think if Scott Parker gets them up, and there can be some little tactical shifts throughout this season, and they get back in the Premier League, and all will be well."

Foster return could be huge for Clarets

As alluded to by Parkin, the Clarets have recently been obtaining positive results despite boasting a misfiring forward line, as they have found ways to win amid Brownhill's surprising form in front of goal.

However, Parker's men have now failed to win three of their last four games, albeit they have remained unbeaten in the Championship since a defeat at league leaders Sunderland back in August.

And when you have ambitions of making an immediate return to the Premier League, recent draws with QPR, Hull City and Preston North End must be viewed as dropped points.

But one man who could help the Clarets turn those draws into wins is forward Foster, who is currently sidelined after suffering an injury while on international duty with South Africa last month.

Lyle Foster 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 24 Starts 22 Minutes played 1906 Goals 5 Assists 3

He managed a return of five goals and three assists in 24 Premier League appearances last season, which could indicate that he has the potential to be prolific at Championship level.

Once Foster is able to make his return to action, it will likely ease a heavy weight off Brownhill's shoulders, which spells good news for a Clarets side who do not boast the sort of attacking threat they would like.