While the excitement of the January transfer window is usually down to potential new signings, Burnley have what feels like a new signing of their own nearing a return from injury in Jordan Beyer.

The German centre back took to Instagram to issue an update on his return to action on Monday, posting a picture of himself kitted out at the clubs Barnfield Training Centre as he headed to the training field.

Although his return won't be for a considerable amount of time yet as he now seeks to get up to full fitness, knowing he's on the right course will have warmed the hearts of Burnley fans, who haven't seen him in action in over a year.

Beyer limped off in the first half of Burnley's clash with Aston Villa on 30th December 2023 and hasn't been seen since, owing to what has been a mystery injury that required surgery.

Related Pundit tips Sheffield United to beat Burnley & Blackburn Rovers in McBurnie transfer battle FLW spoke exclusively to Carlton Palmer to get his thoughts on Sheffield United, Burnley, and Blackburn interest in Oli McBurnie.

It's fair to say that 2024 hasn't been one to remember for Beyer, who hasn't kicked a single ball for the Clarets, so he'll be sensing that 2025 can't possibly be any worse.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night to issue Clarets fans with an update, Beyer shared their optimism that 2025 will be a better year.

He said: "2024 was a tough one—But ending it by stepping back onto the pitch reminded me why I’ve kept pushing. It’s been a long road, and there’s still work to do, but I’m ready for 2025."

Clarets fans themselves will be eager to bring on 2025 too and a return to action for Beyer, who was a shining light in thier 2022/23 promotion campaign.

They'd be wise not to get too carried away about seeing him in action just yet though, as another long-term absentee, Aaron Ramsey, returned to training in September, but hasn't made a first-team appearance since.

Jordan Beyer will have his work cut out to get back into the Burnley team

Although he established himself as one of the best centre backs in the Championship in the 2022/23 season when Burnley walked to the title, getting back into this current team may not be easy for Beyer once he's fit.

CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve have struck up an unbreakable bond at the heart of the Burnley defence and Scott Parker won't break that up in a hurry.

Burnley's record when CJ Egan Riley and Maxime Esteve started together (Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses 18 10 6 2

Still, Beyer's return will be a huge boost, as the ball-playing centre back offers something completely different to any of the other options Burnley have there, but after several injury setbacks prior, Parker would be wise not to rush him back too soon.