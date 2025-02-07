James Trafford has been one of Burnley's standout performers this season, playing a huge part in a defence which has broken all kinds of records this season.

Trafford now holds Burnley's club record for the most clean sheets in a single season (21), and the season is nowhere near concluding yet, so it's a near certainty he will absolutely obliterate the record he's already overtaken.

After 31 games, Burnley have the best defensive record of any side in English Football League history, and while that isn't solely down to Trafford, there's no doubt he's played a key role in that.

It's something of a surprise to some to see Trafford's career take the trajectory it has done this season, particularly after last season in the Premier League was an absolute catastrophe for the youngster, who was hung out to dry by Vincent Kompany.

Bouncing back has shown the type of character he is, as many would've crumbled, and he's established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country at the moment and potentially a future England number one.

Here, we look at where his market value ranks compared to every other goalkeeper in world football.

James Trafford has some way to go to become the world's most valuable goalkeeper

As a young English prodigy, Trafford is always likely to hold a hefty market value, even more so given he signed a four-year deal, on which he still has two years remaining.

According to Transfermarkt, Trafford's current market value is €18m, which represents a €3m rise from when he first signed for the Clarets, although peculiarly, that rise didn't come this season.

James Trafford 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Appearances 30 Clean sheets 21 Goals conceded 9 Saves 59 Goals prevented 9.35 Errors leading to goal 0

Understandably, at just 22 years of age, Trafford still has some way to go anywhere close to becoming the best goalkeeper in the world, but for his age, he finds himself some way up the list, coming in as the 29th most valuable goalkeeper in the world, according to Transfermarkt.

With the ultimate career goal for Trafford to become England's #1, he finds himself only two places behind current first-choice England stopper Jordan Pickford in the rankings, with the Everton goalkeeper valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.

He's still got some way to go to get close to being ranked number one on Transfermarkt's list though, with Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili currently taking that crown, with the Georgian having an estimated market value of €40m.

James Trafford could leave Burnley in the summer with Newcastle and Tottenham circling

With performance levels through the roof this season, it only seems a matter of time before Trafford departs to a bigger club, which would ordinarily give you a better shot at getting in the England squad.

Trafford has been a long-term target of Newcastle's as they look to line up Nick Pope's successor, while Tottenham are also believed to hold an interest in the 22-year-old that they will reportedly re-visit in the summer.

Such huge clubs taking a close look at Trafford certainly won't fill Burnley with much confidence that they can hold onto him in the summer, particularly if they're unsuccessful in their promotion push.

Failure to get back into the Premier League will almost certainly see Trafford depart for pastures new as he seeks to challenge himself at the highest level.

The Clarets will have a gripe with Transfermarkt's valuation though, as they signed Trafford in a deal worth more than they currently value him, so a package worth £30m seems more realistic for anyone trying to sign him in the summer.