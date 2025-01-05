After Burnley's 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday ensured their unbeaten run against their fierce rivals would extend into a 15th year, Jaidon Anthony took to Instagram to rub salt in the wounds of the Ewood Park faithful.

Anthony commented on how Burnley's unbeaten run continued against their neighbours, with Zian Flemming's second half header deciding one of the fiercest derbies in the country.

That win ensured Burnley remained second in the table, and after Leeds United slipped up against Hull later in the day, Scott Parker's side are now just a point behind the league leaders.

The Clarets look well-placed ahead of the promotion run-in, particularly as that Blackburn game means they only have to travel to two more sides currently in the top-half this season, with all of their immediate top-two rivals yet to visit Turf Moor.

Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony takes to Instagram to poke fun at Blackburn Rovers

Anthony played a key role in Burnley's derby day victory, playing 90 minutes off the right wing, and although he wasn't as influential in the final third as he would've hoped, his dogged determinaton off the ball as key in seeing out the win.

With local bragging rights secured, Anthony took to Instagram at full-time, posting a picture of himself celebrating in front of the packed away end, with the caption reading: "Our unbeaten run continues and so does their wait. Now that’s vibes."

His teammates - who also poked fun at Blackburn on Instagram in their own unique posts - lauded him in the comment section, with James Trafford's comment of "What a player" summing up the feelings of most Burnley fans after yesterday's win.

Josh Cullen, Josh Laurent, CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve were also in the comment section to laud the Bournemouth loanee.

Although Anthony's comments were naturally aimed to rattle cages in the Blackburn camp, there is certainly some substance to what he had to say.

The Clarets are now unbeaten in 13 games since an early November defeat to Millwall, a run which has seen them sounded out as a promotion favourite.

As far as their not-so-noisy neighbours are concerned, Saturday's victory means their wait to beat Burnley will now stretch into a 15th year, as you'd have to go back to March 2010 for the last time Rovers beat them.

Burnley FC's last five visits to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers Date Result 4/1/25 Won 1-0 25/4/23 Won 1-0 23/8/17 Won 2-0 24/10/15 Won 1-0 9/3/14 Won 2-1

While Blackburn fans will be quick to remind those loud Burnley fans that's still some way off the 34 years they went unbeaten against the Clarets, it's worth noting that there have been as many games played in the last 15 years as that 34-year stretch.