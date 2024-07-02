Highlights Burnley seeks new manager, considering Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand.

Hjulmand's appointment could help sign winger Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Larsen's international manager, Hjulmand, may convince him to return to Burnley.

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Clarets were only promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship title in the 2022-23 season, but they were relegated after an incredibly disappointing campaign in which they won just five games and accumulated a total of 24 points.

Despite Burnley's struggles in the top flight, manager Vincent Kompany made a shock move to German giants Bayern Munich last month, and the Lancashire outfit are still searching for his replacement.

Craig Bellamy has been appointed as acting head coach, and he is said to be under consideration for the permanent job, while a host of other managers have been linked with the role, including Scott Parker, Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior, Marti Cifuentes, Carlos Corberan, Alan Pardew, Steve Bruce and Thierry Henry.

A new name came into the frame on Monday, with HITC claiming that the Clarets are hoping to appoint Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand as their new boss.

Hjulmand has been in charge of the Danish national team since August 2020, and his most notable achievement came when he led his side to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they were beaten by England.

Kasper Hjulmand's record as Denmark manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 54 32 8 14 59.3%

The 52-year-old guided Denmark out of their group in Euro 2024 as they finished in second place behind England, but they exited the tournament after being beaten 2-0 by Germany on Saturday night, and that could prove to be his last game in charge if he decides to make the move to Turf Moor.

Kasper Hjulmand would be a gamble worth taking for Burnley

Hjulmand has established himself as a recognisable figure on the international stage in recent years, and although he would be a risk, he would be an exciting appointment for Burnley.

While Hjulmand has been out of club management for five years, he has previously had spells in charge of Nordsjaelland and Mainz, and he was linked with the Aston Villa job in November 2021 following the sacking of Dean Smith, but he ruled himself out of the running, stating that he was committed to his role with Denmark.

Denmark did not win a game during Euro 2024, but it was another creditable performance from Hjulmand's side in a major tournament, and they were unlucky to be eliminated from the tournament on Saturday night, with Germany benefitting from some questionable refereeing decisions.

A lack of goals was Denmark's main problem, but they did look a threat, particularly in the game against England during the group stages, and they were incredibly well-organised defensively.

Hjulmand could be the man to lead Burnley back to the Premier League next season, and if he does take over in Lancashire, he may be able to convince Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen to come back to the club.

Kasper Hjulmand appointment could help Burnley sign Jacob Bruun Larsen

Bruun Larsen spent last season on loan at Turf Moor, and he was one of the Clarets' standout performers in an underwhelming campaign.

Jacob Bruun Larsen stats for Burnley this season (Premier League only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 32 Goals 6 Minutes per goal 213 minutes Shots per game 1.4 Assists 0 Key passes per game 0.8 Passing accuracy 77%

In addition to Bruun Larsen's six Premier League goals, he also scored once in the EFL Cup, and Burnley announced in their retained list that they were exploring a permanent move for the 25-year-old.

Bruun Larsen said that he had "fallen in love" with the club in a post on Instagram in May, but he admitted he was unsure where his long-term future lies.

Burnley may be keen to sign Bruun Larsen on a full-time basis, but journalist Alan Nixon claimed last month that Fulham are plotting a £6 million move for him, and the Cottagers were believed to be close to reaching an agreement with Hoffenheim.

However, Hjulmand is Bruun Larsen's international manager with Denmark, and if he is appointed as the Clarets' new boss, he may be able to convince the winger to return to the club.

Bruun Larsen was included in Denmark's squad for Euro 2024, and his only appearance in the tournament came as a substitute in the defeat against Germany on Saturday night.

He may feel that playing in Premier League is the best chance to nail down his place in the Denmark squad, but the opportunity to work with Hjulmand, and to return to a club where he thrived, could be too good for him to turn down.

Burnley do have a number of dangerous wingers on their books, including the likes of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Wilson Odobert and Mike Tresor, but Bruun Larsen was excellent in the top flight last season, and re-signing him would be a huge boost to their automatic promotion hopes.

Clarets owner Alan Pace is reportedly hoping to appoint a new manager this week, and should it be Hjulmand, it would be no surprise to see Bruun Larsen back at Turf Moor next season.