Burnley’s sights are set on promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Clarets are aiming to earn a top two finish under Scott Parker to earn their place in the top flight again at the first attempt.

The Lancashire outfit face competition from Leeds United and Sheffield United, which is likely to go down to the wire as we approach the final rounds of fixtures.

But Burnley will also have one eye on the upcoming summer transfer window and their potential business, including which players might depart Turf Moor.

Here, we weigh up what the future holds for the five players in Parker’s side whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the campaign…

Josh Brownhill

Josh Brownhill has been a key figure for Burnley this season, with the club captain also being their top scorer in the Championship from midfield.

The Clarets’ promotion push would be a lot weaker without his big moments this year, but a new contract has yet to be agreed.

This means he will be available for nothing at the end of the campaign if nothing is agreed before then, which would be a big blow for the club.

The Lancashire outfit should be doing everything they can to convince the 29-year-old to stay beyond his current deal, but he may fancy a new challenge away from Turf Moor after a number of years at the club.

CJ Egan-Riley

CJ Egan-Riley has also been a critical part of Parker’s side so far this season, with the defender proving pivotal to their excellent record at the back.

Burnley were the first team to reach 10 clean sheets in a row in the history of the second tier of English football, with the 22-year-old featuring regularly as part of that back four, which could be seen as somewhat of a surprise given last season, he was playing in the second tier of Dutch football.