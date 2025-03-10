While the promotion race is a huge concern for Burnley in the closing stages of the season, it couldn't be ignored that there was also a huge off-field issue to contend with too, in the form of several ongoing contract disputes.

Three key players from Scott Parker's first-choice starting XI were entering the final months of their deals, but that tally now only stands at two, after Connor Roberts signed a new Turf Moor deal at the end of last week.

CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill are the two other big names who are currently set to depart Turf Moor at the end of the season, but to get Roberts signed on was a huge coup for the Clarets, particularly as he's been an integral part of their record-breaking defence.

This new deal will take Roberts' stay with the club up to seven years, if his one-year option is activated, and he's been involved in some great times with the club, but now his contract situation is sorted, he'll be keen to ensure his Burnley promotion tally stands at two come the end of the season.

Connor Roberts' new deal caught fans off guard

It was something of a surprise when it was announced on Thursday that Roberts had signed a new deal, with many fans anticipating that he'd be departing for pastures new (or not so new) at the end of the season.

After a bombshell interview in November, in which Roberts claimed he wanted to play for Swansea again before the end of his career, and with his Turf Moor deal ticking towards an end, many expected Swansea to be a likely destination for the Welshman at the end of the campaign.

The South Wales club are set for another season in the Championship, but Burnley are firmly in the mix to be playing Premier League football next season, and Roberts evidently feels he still has something to offer at a higher level.

Connor Roberts Swansea stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 152 11 15

His decision will have been a crushing blow to Swansea and their fans, most of whom believed a long-awaited reunion with one of their own was coming at the end of the season, but they'll now have to wait a little longer for that.

That puts the Swans back to square one as far as their hopes of recruiting a full-back go, but fortunately them, Roberts' early decision to sign affords them a wealth of time to explore other options.

Burnley are the huge winners in this deal

It mustn't be understated how big this new contract is for Burnley, not least because Roberts has been an integral part of a defence which has broken all kids of records this season.

Roberts has been a feature at right back this season whenever he's been fit, and he's played a huge part in Burnley conceding just one goal across their last 14 Championship matches, but aside from that he's a threat at the other end too.

It was his delivery that drew the opener against Luton at the weekend, while he was also on the scoresheet last month against Sheffield Wednesday, and he really is the whole package at right back.

Keeping that back five together - or as many as possible - will be huge for the Clarets if they happen to go up, and even if they stay down, they need to keep as many of them as they can, and Roberts was near the top of that list with his contract expiring.

To replace a player of his quality in the current climate, Burnley would have to stump up almost £10m no doubt, so it's an incredibly wise move from Chairman Alan Pace to get Roberts to pen a new deal.

That rings especially true when considering that the January recruit touted to replace him, Oliver Sonne, has flattered to deceive so far at Turf Moor.