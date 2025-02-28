Burnley should be looking to take advantage of Manchester United’s current financial issues to remove the 50 percent sell-on clause they have for Hannibal Mejbri.

It has been reported by The Telegraph that multiple clubs are considering trying to buy out of sell-on clauses in deals agreed with the Red Devils – offering the Old Trafford outfit a short-term financial boost but ensuring that they keep more of the profits further down the road.

None of the involved clubs have been named but one player such an approach could be applicable for is the Burnley midfielder, who joined in the summer of 2024.

According to the BBC, the Clarets paid £5.4 million to sign the Tunisia international after he struggled to break into the top flight club’s first team squad.

This deal also included a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause believed to be worth 50 per cent, albeit that size is set to decrease over time.

Hannibal Mejbri's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 27th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 39.66 Pass Completion (%) 79.60 Progressive Passes 4.05 Progressive Carries 1.96 Successful Take-ons 1.35 Touches in the Opposition Area 2.30 Progressive Passes Received 5.34

Burnley need to take advantage of Man United situation

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Man United would be looking for right now in order for Burnley to remove this clause, as it will be up to the clubs to negotiate this.

However, the Clarets should look to remove it as it will give them greater control over the player’s future.

Hannibal has had a solid first season with Burnley, playing 26 times for Scott Parker’s side as they compete for promotion back to the Premier League.

And while the Lancashire outfit won’t be thinking about a sale already, it would make matters easier in the long-run if they didn’t have this clause hanging over them.

Related Burnley FC will never make £3.5m transfer fee back based on Plymouth Argyle evidence Burnley are not seeing good on their investment in Michael Obafemi, who could now be sold at a significant loss

If he performs well and eventually attracts major interest, then removing this clause now would mean they get to maximise the money received from any major transfer.

Making this short-term expense now could end up saving the club millions in the future.

Burnley need to show their business acumen and ruthlessness at this level by taking advantage of a club the size of Man United when the chance arises.

Given he was sold for £5.4 million, they could be looking at an agreement that only adds maybe £1 or 2 million more to that price right now, which could save £5 million in the future if he’s sold for a fee as high as £10 million, for example.

Efficiency in the market will be key to success for Burnley

While this deal won’t be a huge difference-maker for Burnley in the short-term, it’s still important to make the right decisions and follow the right process.

Maximising their efficiency in the transfer market will be key to establishing the club back as a Premier League level side.

Promotion this year is not guaranteed, but if they do get back to the top flight again, then their summer business will be essential to their survival.

The current team is not yet ready to compete and stay in the Premier League, with Parker’s side particularly lacking the firepower to get the required results against the country’s best sides regularly.

The initial deal to sign Hannibal was solid, and added some strength and depth to the squad, but it will be in taking advantage of Man United’s position now that could really pay off in the long run and make this a smart transfer.

It’s moves like this that can instill confidence in supporters ahead of what could be a crucial summer window for Burnley’s long-term future.