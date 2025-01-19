Newcastle United have reportedly opened contract talks with veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, which Burnley will hope quells interest in their gloveman James Trafford.

Dubravka has performed a key role for Newcastle so far this season due to the injury to Nick Pope and, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon, it appears the Slovakia international has played his way into new contract talks.

The Slovakian had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but he now appears to be moving closer to an extended stay at St James’ Park.

That will undoubtedly provide a boost to those at Burnley, as it would surely make Newcastle’s proposed move for Trafford less likely to materialise with the decreased need to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Burnley recieve James Trafford transfer boost from Newcastle United

The timing of this Dubravka boost will not be lost on anyone at Turf Moor; it could scarcely have come at a better moment.

Trafford hit headlines for his heroics against Newcsatle's bitter rivals Sunderland on Friday night, as twice the Black Cats’ Wilson Isidor stepped up to the penalty spot and twice Trafford denied the striker from 12 yards.

There was already plenty of interest in the England international, with Newcastle one of the front-runners, and such a notable performance has only served to increase his standing.

It’s therefore a welcome update for Burnley that Dubravka’s contract talks seem to have taken a step towards closing off one of the Magpie’s goalkeeper spots — with the player having previously looking set for a move to Al-Shabab this month.

Newcastle United may not be the wisest move for Trafford

Trafford is the main man at Turf Moor, a position only solidified with performances like the one he provided against Sunderland on Friday.

A move to Newcastle, especially with Dubravka moving towards staying, would see Trafford competing with as many as five other goalkeepers.

Trafford's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals conceded Clean sheets Bolton Wanderers 74 58 33 Burnley 54 71 19 Accrington Stanley 11 26 2

The Magpies currently have Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy in their ranks, all capable of first-team football.

Granted, all of the five are now 30 or above, giving the 22-year-old Trafford a unique selling point, but until there has been a significant clear-out at St James’ Park, it doesn’t look like the ideal landing spot for a blossoming talent between the sticks.

Martin Dubravka talks won’t hold off James Trafford transfer interest forever

That last point, the ageing cast of Newcastle’s goalkeepers, may be the key reason that nervousness at Turf Moor won’t completely dissipate at Turf Moor.

If Dubravka does put pen to paper on a new deal, it will surely rule out a move for Trafford in the short term, but it isn’t difficult to imagine some of the Magpies’ glovemen moving on in upcoming windows.

Burnley manager Scott Parker knows just what a talent he has on his hands.

Speaking after the Sunderland game, he said: “This is a boy with huge, huge potential and I think you can see that.

"He’s confident, believes in himself and to get to the top, top level you need to have that certain belief and at times certain arrogance and Traff’s got that, and he backs it up with what he does in between the two posts.”

Dubravka’s U-turn towards remaining at Newcastle this month will provide a welcome boost for Burnley’s bid to keep Trafford, but those at Turf Moor, not least Parker, will be well aware it’s unlikely to be the final time he becomes the subject of intense interest from further up the pyramid.