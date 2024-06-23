Burnley will be looking to emulate their 2022/23 Championship success, and make an immediate Premier League return following a dismal campaign in the top-flight.

Vincent Kompany's departure to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will likely mean that we see a different brand of football played at Turf Moor next season, while the Belgian's successor may choose to use different personnel to that of the former Manchester City defender.

But these three young players will likely be seeking a loan exit from the Clarets regardless, as it is difficult to break into a promotion-chasing team:

Han-Noah Massengo

French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo joined the Clarets on a four-year deal last summer following four seasons with fellow Championship outfit Bristol City, but he only made four appearances in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit last campaign.

Massengo is undoubtedly a talented player, as demonstrated by the fact that he made over 100 appearances for the Robins, and played in the Champions League for former club Monaco at a young age.

But after making just three outings for the Clarets in the Premier League last season, the 22-year-old will surely want a loan move away from Turf Moor in the search for regular first team football.

Han-Noah Massenngo's lack of minutes Appearances 3 Starts 0 Minutes played 14 Goal contributions 0 * 2023/24 Premier League stats according to FotMob

Despite the club's relegation, it may still be difficult for Massengo to break into Burnley's midfield amid competition from the likes of Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen, so a loan move could be beneficial for his career and he could return to Turf Moor as a better player.

Dara Costelloe

Dara Costelloe joined the Clarets from Irish Premier Division outfit Galway United in February 2021, but he has only made six senior appearances for the Turf Moor side since his arrival, enduring three separate loan spells away from Lancashire.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the Clarets' championship title-winning 2022/23 season on loan at League Two side Bradford City, where he made 11 appearances and scored one goal.

Last campaign, the young Irishman spent his season in the Scottish Premiership during loan spells at both St Johnstone and Dundee, but the fact the attacking midfielder scored just two goals in 28 league appearances north of the border would suggest that another loan move could be ideal for both parties.

Enock Agyei

Teenage forward Enock Agyei joined the Clarets from Belgian giants Anderlecht in January 2023, but he is still yet to make a senior appearance for the Lancashire outfit.

In fact, the 19-year-old also never played first team football with his former club, instead plying his trade for RSCA Futures, Anderlecht's junior side who play in Belgium's Challenger Pro League, the nation's equivalent of Premier League 2.

Agyei is a gifted youngster who has represented his nation at youth international level, but his only taste of the senior game came during a 2022/23 loan spell with KV Mechelen.

His career experience does not suggest Agyei is ready to take on the Championship just yet, so another loan move could be the best way forward for a striker who is under contract at Turf Moor until 2027.