Burnley will have a busy transfer window ahead this summer, but the first bit of business they do should be dealing with one of their record signings.

Vincent Kompany's side suffered relegation from the Premier League after just one season back in the top flight, with it coming two years after they last faced the drop at the end of the 2021/22 season.

There was hope that the Clarets would be able to consolidate in the top flight, given the impressive way they won promotion as Championship champions last season.

Sadly for them though, the jump in quality between the second and first tier were too much for Kompany's first taste of Premier League management.

The Lancashure outfit will now need to regroup and build for next season, with some important outgoings needing to be sorted as a priority this coming summer.

Wout Weghorst has been a Burnley flop

The first bit of business Burnley need to do in the summer is finally shipping out Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal.

The Dutch forward joined the club in a £12 million deal in January 2022. Following the sale of Chris Wood to Newcastle United, the Clarets needed a striker to help them stave off relegation from the Premier League.

The Dutchman was expected to impress, having come off an impressive three-and-a-half year spell at Wolfsburg, where he scored 70 goals in 144 appearances for the German outfit.

However, he failed to reproduce this form in the Premier League, scoring just twice as Burnley were consigned to relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Wout Weghorst statistics for Burnley - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Starts Minutes Goals Assists 20 17 1457 2 3

Having spent eight figures on the towering Dutchman, the Clarets would have expected to either get some money back via a transfer fee, or have a top tier striker firing goals in for them in the Championship.

Sadly, that didn't happen. The striker has only spent six months of actual game time at Turf Moor, with the Dutchman refusing to play in the Championship after their relegation; seeing himself as a top flight player only.

In fairness, Weghorst has been able to sort himself out some decent transfers, with loan moves to Manchester United, Besiktas and Hoffenheim seeing him exit Burnley only temporarily, but this summer should be the year he leaves the club for good.

Burnley need to prioritise Wout Weghorst's permanent exit

Wout Weghorst has struggled in English football at Burnley and Manchester United

After their second relegation in three years, Burnley will need to sell Weghorst in the summer - they have not got their money worth over the past two years, having barely seen him in action at Turf Moor in this time.

With Kompany's side going straight back down to the Championship, changes in the squad will likely have to be made. The club spent big on players like James Trafford and Zeki Amdouni, and will want to keep them around for next season's assault on the second tier.

However, in order to keep their best players, Weghorst will likely need to be sold. His reported £60,000 a week Burnley wage would put him among the higher earners in the league, which is not ideal for a player who outwardly does not want to play for the club.

While a loan is another option, which would see him through until the end of his contract in 2025, reclaiming some transfer fee for the striker will be crucial.

With clubs like Leicester City struggling to maintain their finances after relegation, Burnley will be hyper-aware of their incomings and outgoings to try and avoid a points deduction next year.

Selling Weghorst would give them some breathing room, and allow them to secure their future without having to worry too much about sanctions later on.

With just one year left on his deal, it is the club's last chance to get some money for Weghorst.

His lack of action has undoubtably made him a flop at Burnley, but his performances out on loan (sans at Man United) will perhaps have done enough to convince a club to pay a fee for the striker - even in the club incur a loss from their original £12 million investment.