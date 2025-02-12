This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are said to be considering a move for Burnley defender Maxime Esteve this summer, with the Eagles looking for a centre-back to replace the seemingly outbound Marc Guehi.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that Oliver Glasner’s side have been casting an eye over the Clarets’ Frenchman in recent weeks, as well as Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg.

With their own promotion hopes hanging in the balance right now, a lot could hinge on what division the Turf Moor outfit find themselves in next season, with Esteve excelling as part of a solid backline in the current Championship campaign.

With news of Palace’s interest coming to light, we spoke to Football League World’s Burnley fan pundit Will Lancaster to get the thoughts from the terraces regarding the potential departure of a prominent part of the side.

Maxime Esteve touted to be Marc Guehi replacement at Crystal Palace

Having rejected a reported £70 million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Guehi this winter, Palace could well be tempted to cash in on the England international this summer, and look to already have put the wheels in motion regarding a replacement with Esteve and Van den Berg said to be top of the list.

Having initially joined on loan last January, Esteve has become a regular in the Burnley defence over the past 12 months, with 48 appearances across the top flight and the Championship, with his pace and composure in and out of possession adding so much to the Clarets’ defensive unit.

The 22-year-old has contributed to the stingiest backline that the second tier has ever seen this season, with Burnley conceding just nine goals from their first 31 league games of the season, with a return to the Premier League inevitable at some stage in his career, whether that be at Turf Moor or elsewhere.

But while he believes Esteve has the ability to play in the top flight, Lancaster has his doubts over whether the Frenchman could immediately fill the shoes of the supposedly outgoing Guehi, with the former Chelsea man setting a high bar in terms of performances at Selhurst Park of late.

The Burnley fan said about the links of a top flight move: “Esteve would be a brilliant player for any Premier League side.

“Tottenham were linked on deadline day and we priced them out of a move, but whether he would be right as a replacement for Marc Guehi...I would probably say no.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 campaign at Burnley (Source: Sofascore - League games only) Appearances 31 Average Sofascore rating 7.09 Passing accuracy (%) 91% Total duels won (%) 61% Clean sheets (%) 22 (As of February 10th, 2025)

“I think Guehi is a bit more physical, powerful, a bit more of a leader, whereas Esteve is at his best when he is recovering the ball with his pace and gangly frame, just playing simple balls out from the back.

“Palace play three at the back, so he would be perfect on the left hand side, but whether it is a like-for-like for Guehi, I don’t know if he is good enough to do that as yet.

“Obviously, Guehi has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Manchester United, he is evidently a top six defender, and I don’t know if Esteve is at that point yet.”

With Palace likely to be well compensated for Guehi’s departure, they are going to have plenty of cash to splash in the summer, meaning Burnley will have decisions to make regarding Esteve’s future.

The former Montpellier man has a contract at Turf Moor until the summer of 2029, as the Clarets immediately sought to extend his deal last September, meaning they hold all the cards regarding their player’s future if negotiations do begin in the off-season.

While he has proven to be such a dependable figure in Scott Parker’s side of late, every player ultimately has a price, and Lancaster has a figure in mind that would turn his side’s head in the coming months, with promotion to the top flight likely to be the deciding factor, and there's a chance that the London factor could also turn Esteve's head too.

Will continued: “In terms of a sale, it obviously depends on what league Burnley will be in at the summer.

“If we stayed in the Championship, I think you would probably be looking at £20 million rising to £25 million, but if we went up we could charge £30 million plus, he really is that good.

“Palace is obviously more of an enticing move, an established Premier League club in London, but I am not sure if he is the man to replace Marc Guehi, they are two very different centre-backs.

“If they were maybe to play Maxence Lacroix in that Guehi role, and then sign someone else and Esteve it would be a brilliant move, but I am unsure for Esteve’s own sake whether he would fit right into that.”