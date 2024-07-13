Highlights Burnley appoints Scott Parker as head coach, improving summer window plans.

Dara O'Shea and Luca Koleosho are crucial assets for Burnley's success.

Celtic may consider a move for O'Shea, but offers should be rejected.

Burnley's summer window should logically run much smoother now that they have their new head coach in place.

Scott Parker has officially been appointed as Vincent Kompany's successor after five weeks of searching.

The lack of a boss, until now, hasn't massively affected their summer activity. Shurandy Sambo has been brought to Turf Moor from PSV Eindhoven, following the expiration of his deal with the Dutch side. Johann Gudmondsson also agreed new terms with the club, but this came after Parker's official unveiling.

On the outgoings front, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has moved to Birmingham City.

Things should start to kick into gear properly now. With the new boss through the door, the plan of action for the rest of the summer, leading into the new Championship season, should be crystal clear, both on the arrivals and departures.

There are, though, two assets that Parker can't let go of if he wants to give himself the best chance possible of taking the Clarets back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Dara O'Shea

Burnley's awful defensive record under Kompany last season makes it harder to pick out positives from those whose main job was to protect the goal, but Dara O'Shea was one of those exceptions.

It wasn't a standout year for the Irishman, but it's probably fair to say that he showed himself to be capable of playing at that level. What isn't in doubt is that same query, except for the Championship level. The 25-year-old's status as a top second tier centre-back was cemented in Burnley's promotion season when he was with West Bromwich Albion.

Dara O'Shea's stats from his last Championship season (22/23) Apps 37 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean sheets 14 Duels won per game 6.1 (61%) Completed passes per game 53 (83%) Average match rating 7.09/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Even though the black and white of the numbers from last season don't look good compared to those from when he was in the Championship, especially on the defensive end, he was able to add more attacking productivity to his game, producing seven combined goals and assists last time out.

Celtic are believed to be considering a move for O'Shea this summer, but any offers should be swiftly rejected.

Luca Koleosho

Whenever a team gets relegated, there is always the question of what if? What would have happened had we got the best out of this player? Or how much better would we have been had we taken this approach to the season?

Ultimately, those questions are for those in the front offices to answer, but, in the case of Luca Koleosho, these ponderous thoughts are more than valid.

The Italian teenager's season-ending knee injury was a devastating one for the Clarets. He hadn't been steering them towards safety prior to early December, but just watching him gave you a glimpse as to what he could do.

He is expected to be ready and healthy come August 12th, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, and they need to make sure that he is a part of this team for the rest of the campaign.

His ability to glide with the ball into dangerous areas was scary in the Premier League. The thought of these abilities being unleashed on Championship defences should make Burnley supporters even more excited about the season to come, but they will only get to see his magnificence if the club ward off any potential bids for him.