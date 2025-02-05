This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley supporters have to be relatively pleased with their transfer window as the deadline day addition of Marcus Edwards placed a nice gloss on their January.

Having missed out on Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle, it was always going to be intriguing to see whether they could secure the crucial right-sided signing they so desperately needed. With less than 24 hours remaining in the window, they pulled off a loan deal for the Sporting Lisbon winger, whose natural talent should rank him among the best players in the division.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side, we saw a number of departures from the Clarets, with the predominance of them being loan exits. Notable permanent ones included John Egan and Jay Rodriguez, who signed for Hull City and Wrexham respectively.

Supporters may have anticipated more departures from Turf Moor, with one name in particular – Mike Tresor – frequently mentioned throughout the window.

Related Alan Pace drops Burnley FC transfer message Burnley owner Alan Pace has shared a message with supporters on social media reflecting on the club's transfer window.

Burnley pundit surprised to see Tresor remain at Turf Moor

Football League World spoke to their resident Clarets pundit, Will Lancaster, who revealed that he was surprised to see Tresor still contracted at Burnley after the January window.

"If I had to choose one player who I was surprised didn't leave, it would probably be Mike Tresor," said Lancaster.

"He has not played much in the first half of the season. The only appearance he has made came in the FA Cup.

"For what is one of the club's record signings, you would expect him to play more or for us to cut our losses on him. He was linked to Las Palmas in La Liga, but I don't think there was much in that.

"He is a player who has undeniable talent, as we saw in the Belgian League, but whether he is cut out for the English game remains to be seen.

"On paper, he is a player you would look to utilise in the Championship, but we haven't seen much of him, and you would think that would lead to him leaving, as he has sort of refused to play.

"If you are not going to use him, you may as well recoup a fee and spend it on the first-team squad. Where that leaves him now, I'm unsure, but you would hope that in the second half of the season, he begins to get integrated into the team."

Scott Parker could use Mike Tresor

While the additions of Edwards and Jaydon Banel would suggest that Parker doesn't see a way back for Tresor, if the winger knuckles down and shows his commitment to the Clarets, then he could be afforded an opportunity.

His last season outside of England was truly incredible as he managed 24 assists and eight goals for K.R.C Genk in Belgium.

Mike Tresor 22-23 Season (Percentile of wingers) Statistic Figure Percentile Goals 8 91% Assists 24 100% Successful Dribbles 63 97% Chances Created 109 100% Successful Crosses 83 100% Touches 2152 100% Expected Assists 11.8 100%

While those sorts of figures would be difficult to replicate in the Championship, it is clear he has talent and his creativity could provide the spark that Burnley have been missing in the final third.

Time will only tell if Parker wants him to return, but if not, then they are well-stocked in that area with their latest additions.