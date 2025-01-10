Burnley have already added two players to their huge squad this winter as Scott Parker's side look to clinch Premier League promotion at the first time of asking - and another star who could fit seamlessly into their squad in the coming weeks is Jeffrey Schlupp, who has been linked with local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Young, attacking Peruvian right-back Oliver Sonne was announced before the window had even opened after making the move to east Lancashire from Danish outfit Silkeborg, where he had plied his trade for the past three-and-a-half years; and if he was an unknown signing, their other incoming was much more familiar to the Turf Moor faithful with club legend Ashley Barnes returning to the fore after an 18-month spell with Norwich City.

There is still time for others to land at Turf Moor, especially having seen a swathe of squad players leave on loan in the opening days of the transfer window - and with experience being highly sought-after in the mill town, Schlupp could be an ideal incoming if Parker is to build the perfect mixture between youth, talent and experience before the February 3 deadline.

Why Scott Parker could make a move for Jeffrey Schlupp to boost promotion hopes

The Clarets have struggled for tempo, attacking quality and dynamism in the current campaign, make no mistake about it. Their defensive record is talked about every week, but with just 31 goals scored, they are only joint 11th with newcomers Derby County in the Championship goals scored column, which may need urgent attention ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Furthermore, their output out wide hasn't been brilliant. Jaidon Anthony only has three goals, whilst fellow wingers Jeremy Sarmiento and Luca Koleosho only have two goals apiece, with more needing to be done if they are to blow teams away.

Schlupp has 22 goals at Premier League level, and being left-footed, that is something that the Clarets have lacked this season, owing to Manuel Benson and Aaron Ramsey's injuries. A naturally left-footed star could be the tonic for Parker to make his team less predictable, and with Schlupp also able to play in the central areas of midfield, his stature of both talent and experience alongside needing a reason to reignite his career could be ideal for the Hamburg-born star - and it would delight Clarets fans if they would be able to inflict more damage upon Blackburn having beaten them in the east Lancashire derby last week.

Jeffrey Schlupp has bags of experience even above Championship level

Schlupp had been linked with Blackburn earlier in the transfer window, with the Ghanaian international falling out of favour with Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace.

The 32-year-old has yet to start for the Eagles in the Premier League this season, being rewarded with just 11 substitute appearances - and the longest of those was in the 2-1 defeat to Everton back in September, where he featured in just 17 minutes as they desperately chased an equaliser at Goodison Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp's Crystal Palace statistics - squad ranking, 2024/25 Number Rank Minutes played 94 20th Key passes per game 0.2 =18th Dribbles completed per game 0.3 =18th Shots taken per game 0.4 19th

Schlupp has been a Premier League player ever since Leicester City won promotion to the top-flight back in 2013/14, racking up 279 appearances in the top-flight alongside winning the title itself in his time at the Foxes, but that could be coming to an end.

Burnley, meanwhile, have already signed Barnes and have been linked with a move for former England cap Jonjo Shelvey - and so experienced players to help them through the promotion fight are certainly on the agenda for owner Alan Pace.