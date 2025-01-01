Burnley FC could field fresh interest from Newcastle United in James Trafford this month if Martin Dubravka leaves St James' Park.

Trafford was previously of interest at Newcastle, but was retained by Burnley as they push on for automatic promotion under Scott Parker in the Championship.

Newcastle could make Trafford move in 2025

A report from Chronicle Live has discussed the possibility of Newcastle making a fresh move for Trafford this January.

It's claimed that if Dubravka leaves St James' Park, a new bid from Newcastle could be lodged for Trafford's service from Burnley.

Dubravka is wanted by Al-Shabab with claims that the Saudi Pro League side have a deal in principle for the goalkeeper.

In the event of that developing, Eddie Howe will then move for his former club's No.1 in Trafford, who was the subject of £15m interest previously. An understudy to Nick Pope is needed at Newcastle, with the view seemingly that Trafford could then progress into the Magpies' future first choice.

Trafford is key for Burnley

Trafford has played in 23 of Burnley's 24 fixtures in the Championship this season, only sitting out against Cardiff City in August when speculation surrounding his future was rife.

A step-down into the Championship (a level he bypassed, moving from Man City to Burnley via a loan with Bolton Wanderers) has done the England U21 goalkeeper the world of good, and he's amongst the division's best in his position.

Burnley have conceded only nine goals all season and have been rock solid with Trafford in goal behind an impressive defensive unit.

Losing him in the January transfer window to Newcastle, amid a tussle with Leeds United and Sheffield United for automatic promotion wouldn't be ideal for Parker (pictured above).

However, at Burnley they have a strong history of getting it right with their goalkeepers. Newcastle's No.1, Pope, made his name at Turf Moor and, if Trafford does leave, there will be confidence amongst the Clarets faithful that they can replace him just as the did with Pope and Tom Heaton before him.