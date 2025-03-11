Don Goodman expects Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley to attract interest this summer after his impressive performances alongside Maxime Esteve in the Championship this season.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon and Football London that both AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs eyeing Esteve going into the summer transfer window.

The Clarets have conceded just 10 from 36 league games so far this season, with their defensive duo playing 36 and 31 times respectively.

Esteve joined Burnley in the 2024 January window and has been a key part of the side since arriving from French side Montpellier.

Don Goodman makes CJ Egan-Riley transfer claim

Goodman has suggested that Egan-Riley is just as important to Burnley as Esteve has been, and that both will be considered by major clubs this summer if the club aren’t promoted.

He has hailed their defensive record, naming them the best centre-back partnership in the Championship.

Related Gary Lineker fires clear warning at Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley The Match of the Day presenter has cited recent play-off history for the Championship's third-placed team as a warning for Leeds, Burnley and Blades.

“I know this is a question about Maxime Esteve, but his defensive partner CJ Egan-Riley, for me, has been equally good,” Goodman exclusively told Football League World.

“I absolutely do understand why clubs like Spurs and AC Milan are being linked with Maxime Esteve but, come the end of the season if Burnley aren’t in the Premier League, I would also expect CJ Egan-Riley to be linked with some big clubs as well.

CJ Egan-Riley's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of March 11th) - per FotMob Stat Per 90 Tackles won 1.10 Interceptions 0.90 Recoveries 4.46 Duels won 4.30 Aerials won 1.77

“They’ve been terrific together and obviously [James] Trafford behind them.

“To keep 13 in 14 games and concede one goal is an incredible effort, but no they are two exceptionally good defenders at the level.

“Without doubt the best central defensive partnership.”

Burnley recent form

Burnley have won five of their last six league games, which has put them just two points behind league leaders Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s side won 4-0 against Luton Town on Saturday to remain within two points of second-place Sheffield United with just 10 games remaining.

Next up for the Clarets is a home clash against West Brom on Tuesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Burnley’s defence will attract transfer attention even if promoted

Burnley’s defensive record has been quite impressive this season, so it’d be no surprise if Esteve and Egan-Riley were to both be looked at in the transfer market this summer.

Promotion will certainly improve their chances of keeping the Frenchman, but a big enough offer might tempt the Clarets into a sale regardless.

Spurs attempted a last-minute signing of Esteve in the January window, and could reignite that interest in the summer, especially if one of Micky van de Ven or Christian Romero departs.

Parker will want to do everything he can to keep his centre-back partnership together, especially alongside James Trafford, but that could prove difficult no matter what happens in the next 10 games.