It was only 16 months ago that Chris McCann was still a Football League player, but now the midfielder is plying his trade in the ninth tier of English football.

In a career that has seen him take in the sights of the EFL, the MLS and the League of Ireland Premier Division, the 37-year-old now does battle in the Midland League Premier Division for 1874 Northwich.

It may be a far cry from his days as a youngster coming up the ranks at Turf Moor, but McCann continues to roll back the years in his role in midfield for the newly-formed club.

With his wealth of experience in the middle of the park, the Irishman continues to showcase his excellence for the supporter-owned side, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

McCann came through the ranks at Burnley back in 2005, and immediately established himself as a regular member of the side, with 27 appearances in his first season in the professional game.

A first goal of his career came that season in a 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Turf Moor, before repeating the feat against Queens Park Rangers in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Road two days into 2006.

From then on, the Dublin-born star was something of a regular in the first-team, although he had to limit his game time in 2011 after a serious knee injury, as well as needing excess fluid removed from his head.

With two years of injury hell put behind him, McCann got back into full swing in the 2012/13 campaign, as he started every single league game for the Clarets, playing all but 137 minutes of action across the season.

After another strong year bossing the midfield in Lancashire in which Burnley finished 11th in the second tier, a move to fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic followed, before a stint with Coventry City preceded a move Stateside to join Atlanta United.

Chris McCann's Burnley league stats (FBRef) Appearances 238 Starts 213 Goals 27 Assists 11

After three years across the Atlantic split between Atlanta and DC United, home was once again calling, with Oldham Athletic winning the rights to his services for the majority of the 19/20 campaing, before seeing out his professional playing days at Shamrock Rovers and Burton Albion.

Upon the conclusion of the 22/23 campaign, McCann’s time at Burton was coming to an end, and with his 36th birthday on the horizon, many players would have happily hung up their boots for good and called it a day.

Maybe it was that two-year injury-enforced hiatus that has increased his love for the game, but the Irishman wasn’t prepared to leave the game so quickly, with a move to 1874 coming about later that year.

Having joined the club in November 2023, McCann continues to feature for the club to this day, with the club looking to get back to the eighth tier after being relegated last season.

With the experience of the Burnley alumni in the middle of the park, they have quite the talent to call upon, with his desire to win as strong as it ever was, whoever the opposition.