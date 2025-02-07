Burnley's attacking problems have not been resolved in the transfer market, especially in comparison to Sheffield United, according to Carlton Palmer.

The Clarets certainly haven't been the most entertaining side to watch this season, finding goals incredibly difficult to come by, which hasn't been helped by the fact they've been playing without a recognised number nine for most of the season and failed to sign one in January.

Despite making five signings, that particular issue has not been addressed. The likes of Sunderland and Sheffield United bolstered their attacking ranks well, with Jayden Danns and Enzo Le Fee joining Regis Le Bris' side, with both Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton-Diaz among those coming in at Bramall Lane.

The question now will be whether Burnley have done enough to win the required points needed for a top two finish between now and May. There are sure to be many twists and turns in the race for automatic promotion, and January additions could be pivotal in securing crucial points.

The Blades' two attacking additions were directly involved in combining for the only goal in a 1-0 win against Derby County at Pride Park, with Cannon laying it on a plate for Brereton Diaz, highlighting the instant impact signings can make.

Championship automatic promotion race (07/02/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 31 +43 66 2 Burnley 31 +28 61 3 Sheffield United 30 +20 61 4 Sunderland 30 +19 58

Carlton Palmer predicts Burnley will regret not landing new striker in January window

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes Burnley should have strengthened their attack more in January, with a lack of goals a particular problem currently.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Burnley sit in second in the Championship as we currently speak. If Sheffield United win their game in hand, they could go back above Burnley.

"The question is whether Burnley will rue not being able to bring a striker in during the January transfer window.

"Well, the simple fact is that Leeds have drawn nine games, Sheffield United have drawn six games, and Burnley have drawn 13 games. Leeds have also won 19 games, Sheffield United 19, and Burnley have won only 16 games.

"But Burnley have lost only two games this season and they have been defensively very strong. It's going to be nip and tuck all the way until the end of the season.

"Out of all the teams in the January window, Sheffield United were the biggest movers. Bringing in two quality attackers in Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, who are proven goalscorers at Championship level.

"I believe that will fire Sheffield United to promotion. Leeds, who didn't do a lot of business, are five points clear at the top and are motoring at the moment.

"So it is going to be difficult for Burnley. It is about consistency from now until the end of the season. In the summer, I went for Leeds and Sheffield United to get promotion, so I will still stick with that.

"But Burnley have only lost two games and have been incredibly consistent, but they have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net and those draws could be costly come the end of the season.

"You know, 13 draws is a lot of dropped points. We will have to see between now and the end of the season. I would have been going all out to get another attacker, but it is about getting the right player in at the right price.

"And perhaps Scotty Paker is saying that they are doing all the right things, not conceding goals — they are defensively very strong, and they are still second in the Championship.

"So there can't be much wrong. But, as we see with Arsenal in the Premier League, they can't get over the line because they haven't got an out-and-out striker who scores goals.

"And I think that could come back to haunt Burnley in their quest for an automatic promotion place."

Burnley's issue in terms of goals and output is clear for everyone to see

One thing Parker and Burnley do have for the run-in, if they can get him up to a better level of fitness, is a match-winner in loanee Marcus Edwards.

He could be a big differential in games that would ordinarily be 0-0 by ensuring the Clarets find a winner and secure those extra two points. However, a striker would not have gone amiss, either.

It will be a tight race, and Burnley's defensive resilience will win them plenty of points if their attacking numbers improve somewhat. Their chance creation numbers, per FotMob's xG data, highlight the need for an improvement in their attacking dynamics.

Only four teams have created less xG than Parker's side, which is staggering when considering the squad at his disposal and some of the attacking talent he has to choose from.