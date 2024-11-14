Pundit and former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Kwame Poku would represent a strong signing for Burnley in the January transfer window, although he has encouraged Scott Parker to address more pressing issues in his side.

According to a recent report published by TBR Football, Burnley are among the clubs interested in striking a deal for the Peterborough United winger but will face competition from the likes of Ipswich Town, Southampton, Millwall and Rangers.

The 23-year-old is currently enjoying his best campaign to date in League One and looks poised to make the step-up to the Championship or even to the Premier League in the not-too-distant future, with many clubs seemingly alerted to his situation following some incredibly prolific form displayed in English football's third-tier.

Kwame Poku's 24/25 League One stats for Peterborough United as of November 13, via FotMob Appearances 15 Goals 10 Assists 5 Chances created 21 Successful dribbles 30

At the time of writing, no League One player has scored more goals than Poku's 10, with the winger having won the division's Player of the Month award twice in as many months. With a further five assists on his stat-line for good measure, it's no surprise that the vultures are circling for a player who looks primed to represent the next impressive production from Posh's talent conveyor belt.

The interest in Poku will undoubtedly be generated further by his contractual situation, with the exciting right-sided winger set to see his current deal expire at the end of the season. The prospect of renewal appears slim at this stage and Peterborough, who would receive compensation due to his age if he departs as a free agent, are seemingly resigned to losing him next summer.

Burnley's 24/25 Championship form

Although Burnley's league position isn't too much of a cause for concern at this moment in time, the underlying performances, style of play and statistics all paint a more accurate picture on what is widely deemed as an underwhelming opening to the season.

The Clarets have headed into November's international break in fourth place, just four points shy of league leaders Sunderland. Built upon an imperious defensive record, no Championship team has leaked fewer goals per match than Burnley's 0.4, with the Clarets having kept the second-most clean sheets throughout the division.

At the other end of the spectrum, though, Scott Parker's pragmatic possession-based approach is dividing opinion and Burnley have seldom looked threatening in the final third all season, save for back-to-back victories over Luton Town and Cardiff City by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1 in their opening two fixtures.

From the subsequent 14 matches, they've scored the same number of goals than they did in their first two and have the third-lowest xG (14.9) in the Championship, having also created fewer big chances than 23rd-placed Portsmouth.

Should Burnley intend on gaining immediate promotion in what is swiftly shaping up to be an extremely hotly-contested Championship campaign, their final-third flaws simply must be addressed in the January window and that's seemingly led them on the trail for Poku's in-demand signature.

Carlton Palmer's Burnley FC, Kwame Poku transfer verdict

Although Palmer recognises Burnley's distinct lack of attacking threat, he's argued that Parker is in greater need of sourcing an additional striker.

That school of thought does hold weight when you consider that just two players - Josh Brownhill and Luca Koleosho - have added more than one league goal to their respective accounts at Turf Moor - although the creativity and directness offered by Poku in wide areas would doubtless help matters, too.

"Burnley have the best defensive record in the league having only conceded six goals, but the area where they are struggling to compete with the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United is scoring goals," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"Watford and Middlesbrough have both scored more goals than Burnley's 18. I think they need a centre-forward who can score goals.

"Burnley are also weighing up the option of going for Peterborough star Kwame Poku. He's the League One top goalscorer with ten goals.

"He was outstanding for Peterborough last season and this season he's having the season of his life, he's very creative. You'll never know if he can play in the Premier League, but he can certainly step up to the Championship and play very, very well.

"I think it's going to take a lot of money to get him out. He has creativity, he is direct but Burnley need to sign a number nine. Of course, a player of Poku's quality in that division given his contract situation, of course a lot of clubs are going to be interested in him and that's the case.

"He'd be a good signing for Burnley as a wide player, but that's not really their issue for me. Their issue is down the middle."