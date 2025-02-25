Carlton Palmer expects Burnley to stick firm to their £30 million price tag for James Trafford this summer amid strong interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies were keen on the 22-year-old last summer, and the two clubs were claimed to have agreed on a £16m deal before it eventually collapsed.

However, the Clarets can't seem to shake off Eddie Howe's side and his performances this season have seen the goalkeeper's price tag upped to £30 million.

This hasn't deterred Newcastle, and it is believed they will complete a move for Trafford regardless of whether Burnley secure promotion to the Premier League.

This would be a major blow for Scott Parker, but if Burnley secure promotion, they will be in a strong position to demand the maximum fee for a player under contract at Turf Moor until 2027.

Carlton Palmer expects Burnley to make it difficult for Newcastle

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about the rumoured figures involved with Trafford's potential departure to St James' Park, Carlton Palmer admitted that he thinks Burnley will make Newcastle work hard to secure his services.

"Newcastle are going to pursue their interest in James Trafford. He is 22 and is having an outstanding season for Burnley, keeping 23 clean sheets and not conceding a goal for over 1,000 minutes," said the former England international.

"His performances have been essential to Burnley's defensive solidity, as they have only conceded nine goals in 33 Championship games – 11 fewer than any other side.

"Burnley are holding tight on their valuation. They signed Trafford for £15 million from Manchester City in 2023 and are in a strong financial position, so they are not going to let him go lightly. However, the only way you can see them keeping hold of James Trafford is if they get promoted back to the Premier League.

"He won't want to go and play second fiddle to Nick Pope. Pope has been a dependable shot-stopper, but injuries and age make it crucial that Newcastle plan in advance.

"He is under contract, they are in a strong position, he is 22, and I think it is a little bit on the high side, but it could be £30 million well spent.

"They (Newcastle) are going to have to do it quickly, as if other clubs, such as Manchester United, start looking, it could turn into a bidding war and they could lose out. So, they need to get on with it and get the deal done."

James Trafford has put the nightmares of 2023-24 behind him

Signed for their Premier League campaign in 2023-24, Trafford's first season at Turf Moor was ultimately a disaster as he desperately struggled and was eventually replaced by Arijanet Muric.

However, the departure of the Kosovan to Ipswich Town and the arrival of Scott Parker have given him a new lease of life. This season, in front of a solid defence, he has conceded just nine goals, and his goals prevented figure of 10.5 is only surpassed by Viktor Johansson of Stoke City.

James Trafford 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 33 Starts 33 Clean sheets 24 Goals conceded 9 Goals Prevented 10.5 Saves 66 Save percentage % 88.0 Pass accuracy % 70.6

Arguably, his most pivotal and potentially season-defining moment came in the fixture against Sunderland, where he remarkably saved two penalties to help the Clarets secure a 0-0 draw.

This has seen his price tag rise, and at this point, £30 million appears to be a fair fee for a player of his quality.

If Trafford does return to the Premier League, he will be hoping for better fortunes than last time, but his unbelievable season at Turf Moor can have only benefitted him.