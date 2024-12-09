Burnley fans were originally skeptical of Scott Parker's appointment as manager, and those woes continued as the club struggled to score goals in the first few months after his appointment - but it could well be that the Clarets are now relishing what the former Fulham boss brings to the table in a defensive manner.

The Clarets saw Vincent Kompany leave after taking them down in the Premier League, and that led to the Turf Moor outfit scrambling for a new boss. Parker was the man chosen, having taken Bournemouth and Fulham to the top-flight in the past, and although it was met with some disdain from supporters, the Clarets made a great start to the Championship season with nine goals in their first two games.

Player sales decimated those plans and as a result, Burnley failed to score many goals - notching just five in their following seven matches. However, despite his downfalls, Parker has now won four games from five, with just three conceded in 13 games - and with a tough festive fixture list to contend with, the Clarets boss could use that to his advantage.

Why Scott Parker's style could be advantageous for Burnley over Christmas

Make no doubt about it, Burnley's December is tough. Middlesbrough on Friday night proved a difficult challenge due to their goalscoring prowess, but the Clarets fought back for what could be a valuable 1-1 draw - and whilst a slightly easier fixture on paper awaits against Derby County on Tuesday, the fixtures flow thick and fast from there.

Norwich City - another side who can't stop scoring - welcome Burnley to Carrow Road, before three huge games against fellow top half sides Watford, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough again await the Turf Moor outfit in the space of just eight days. Of all the tough games to have been played, there is no doubt this will be Burnley's biggest test yet under Parker, and they'll need to be in top form.

But in Parker, they have a manager who knows the league well. Again, Burnley's defensive duties don't need any introduction; just seven goals being put past James Trafford in the league is an incredible tally, alongside five clean sheets from six.

Parker's tactical approach could be Burnley's best weapon

You'd expect that to at least be punished in their tough December, but if the Clarets can keep up their form against the top sides in the division, they could well fly to the top of the league and take on the position Sheffield United currently hold.

Burnley's defensive statistics - Championship ranking, 2024/25 season so far (Whoscored.com) Number Rank Expected goals against 16.98 2nd Goals conceded 7 1st Goals conceded at home 3 2nd Shots against per game 9.4 3rd

Indeed, all they have to do is beat Sheffield United and better the results of those surrounding them just throughout December, and they will enter the new year as the league's top side. The Blades, of course, will be tough to beat at Bramall Lane, but a resilient team - that also won 4-1 there last season in the Premier League - may just have the tools.

Parker's defensive approach has been critiqued by fans and pundits alike, but it could be just the remedy to send them top in what would be a superb outcome by the turn of the year.