On the face of it, Burnley have had a very good start to the season, with Scott Parker’s men sitting fourth in the Championship.

When you take into account that the new boss had to oversee a major squad overhaul following the Clarets’ relegation, that position looks all the more impressive.

Championship Table (as of 18/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

Yet, despite that, the mood among the fans at Turf Moor doesn’t seem to reflect a team that could win promotion again, as watching Burnley has been a bit of a chore in the opening months.

The Clarets rank 21st in the league for xG this season, and their modest record of 18 goals in 15 games is more concerning when you factor in that nine of those came in the first two fixtures.

Manuel Benson can transform Burnley in attack

But, Parker does have a valid excuse when it comes to Burnley’s lack of firepower, as injuries have impacted his squad, with Lyle Foster a big miss.

And, another quality player that Burnley have had to do without is Manuel Benson, who suffered a calf injury in September that was expected to keep him out for a few months.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the winger in the summer, but he remained with Burnley beyond the summer deadline.

That came after what had been a hugely frustrating period for the 27-year-old, as he barely featured under Vincent Kompany last season, so his career has really stalled over the past 18 months.

However, fans will remember just how good Benson was in the 2022/23 campaign, and if Parker can get the player at those levels again, he is able to transform this timid Burnley attack.

During that promotion year, Benson contributed with 11 goals in 33 games, many of which followed the same pattern, as he cut inside from the right flank to fire home with his brilliant left foot.

Even when the opposition knew what was coming, they struggled to stop the ex-Antwerp man, who boasts a good change of pace and excellent technical ability.

Manuel Benson will help his Burnley teammates

Benson isn’t just going to help Burnley by scoring goals himself, as his skillset will also give the team more attacking threat in various ways.

As mentioned, he often cuts in from the right flank, and that opens up space for an attack-minded full-back, so Connor Roberts could certainly benefit from Benson’s introduction to the XI.

Elsewhere, Zian Flemming and the other forward options will relish the chance to play with someone like Benson due to his delivery.

Of course, you can’t put too much pressure on Benson, and he will need time to get up to speed, but his return will be a major relief to Parker.

With the final international break of 2024 out of the way, the Championship really starts to pick up pace with a relentless schedule over the next few months.

Whilst Burnley are in the mix for a top two finish as it stands, you get the feeling that they need to find another gear if they are to maintain the pace with the three sides above them.

Welcoming Benson back into the fold over the coming weeks could be the spark that enables them to do just that.