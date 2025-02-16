Burnley are preparing for increased transfer pressure as Everton intensify their interest in prized defender Maxime Esteve, with the Lancashire club likely to face a difficult decision over their £30 million-rated centre-back this summer.

The French defender has become an integral part of Scott Parker's plans at Turf Moor, but mounting interest from Premier League clubs threatens to test Burnley's resolve.

Alan Nixon has revealed that while the Clarets are reluctant to part with Esteve, the financial realities of football mean serious offers will need to be considered - especially if they are not promoted to the top flight.

The 22-year-old's performances have marked him out as one of the Championship's standout defenders, with his technical ability and composure drawing admiration from clubs across the Premier League.

Everton eyeing up Maxime Esteve raid with Jarrad Branthwaite's future in doubt

Everton's interest, driven by the potential departure of Jarrad Branthwaite, represents just one of several possible destinations for Esteve.

The Toffees' manager David Moyes has identified the Frenchman as a priority target, with the club prepared to reinvest a significant portion of any Branthwaite sale - potentially worth up to £60 million - in securing Esteve's services.

The potential departure of Esteve is a significant challenge for Burnley's defensive organisation, particularly given his crucial role in their record-breaking defensive campaign.

The Clarets have established themselves as the Championship's most formidable defensive unit this season, with Esteve's presence at the heart of defence proving instrumental in their impressive clean sheet record and lowest goals-against tally in the division.

Parker's side has consistently demonstrated defensive excellence, with Esteve's reading of the game and ability to build from the back key components in their success.

The French defender's contribution to this defensive masterclass has only served to increase his market value, while making the prospect of his departure all the more concerning for the Turf Moor faithful.

The £30 million-plus valuation placed on Esteve reflects both his importance to Burnley's current campaign and his future potential.

However, the club's financial planning may necessitate player sales, regardless of their league status at the end of the 2024/25 season, with several high-value assets likely to attract interest from Premier League suitors.

Championship Table (As Of February 16, 2025) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 2 Leeds United 32 +47 69 3 Burnley 33 +30 65 4 Sunderland 32 +21 62

Burnley may need to consider Esteve sale depending on their 2025-26 status

For Burnley, the timing of any deal could prove crucial. Parker's team will need adequate time to identify and secure suitable replacements should Esteve depart.

Industry experts suggest that while Scott Parker's side hold a strong negotiating position, the financial package potentially on offer could prove too substantial to reject.

The club's leadership must weigh the immediate sporting impact against the longer-term benefits of reinvestment across multiple positions, but the potential sale of the Frenchman becomes even more of a likelihood if Burnley aren't one of the three teams to go up come the end of the season.

As summer approaches, Burnley face a defining period in their transfer planning, with Esteve's situation likely to influence their broader recruitment strategy.

The defender's development at Turf Moor has showcased the club's ability to recognise and nurture talent, but retaining such assets in the face of Premier League interest remains an ongoing challenge for ambitious Championship clubs.