When Burnley's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, one of the saving graces was that they'd get to see star man Luca Koleosho play at a lower level and take the league by storm.

But things haven't quite worked out that way for the youngster, who has seriously struggled for form this season, so much so that a section of Burnley fans have already called for him to be dropped from the starting XI.

That's more to take him out of the firing line than to drop him because he's not good enough, but still, it's a position most Clarets fans would acknowledge they didn't expect to find themselves in when it was confirmed he was staying when the window closed in August.

Burnley had to fend off late interest from Wolves, although the £40m price tag probably helped with that, as the Clarets managed to retain their star man whilst others around him departed for pastures new after relegation.

But ultimately, for Scott Parker's side, keeping hold of their young prodigy hasn't proved to be the blessing it would seem.

Koleosho seems devoid of confidence

So often you see with exciting young players that they thrive off confidence, and Koleosho certainly fits into that category.

Last season, he hit the ground running at Burnley, as despite signing for a nominal £2.6m fee from Real Sociedad in a deal which looked set to be 'one for the future' he was thrust straight into the first team.

He never looked back at all last season, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet as his electric wing play got fans excited, and although his end product was lacking, it was evident potential was there.

Disaster struck in December when a knee injury kept him out for the rest of the season, and it seems as though the knock-on effects of that injury are still there this season.

Koleosho's selling point was his electric pace - almost like a young Adama Traore at times - but since the injury he's lost that yard of pace which made him fearful for defenders.

Couple that with the fact his end product still isn't great, and it's easy to see why some Burnley fans are questioning why he's still in the starting XI, and the fact Parker usually picks him as his first substitute would back up that he too isn't happy with what he's seeing.

Bayern Munich would be signing an unpolished gem in Koleosho

It was now Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany who brought Koleosho to Turf Moor, and with rumours swirling that he could be looking to reunite with the youngster in the summer, he at least knows what he's letting himself in for.

There's an argument to be had that, despite his poor performances this season, a move to Bayern could be justified based on some eye-catching performances under Kompany last season in the Premier League, and perhaps the Bayern boss knows how to get the best out of him.

Koleosho 24/25 Championship stats (FotMob) Goals 2 Assists 0 Chances created 21 Successful crosses 15 Cross accuracy 29.4% Successful dribbles 30 Dribble success 40.5% Dispossessed 25

But currently, there's no getting away from the fact his end product just isn't quite there yet, but it is worth noting that he's 19 years of age, so there's plenty of time for that to come.

It's that potential which Bayern Munich would be signing, and he has shown glimpses this season, none more so than his stunning solo goal against Leeds back in September when he ran almost the full length of the pitch before finding the bottom corner.

Whether Burnley stand firm on their £40m valuation or not remains to be seen, but having signed a five-year deal in September, if Bayern are to sign one of the hottest prospects in the country, they may have to stump up based on the player he could be, rather than the player he currently is.