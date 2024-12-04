As the January transfer window draws ever nearer, most Burnley fans are wondering what the future holds of Josh Brownhill.

The former Bristol City man has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, and with his contract due to expire in the summer, Burnley are reaching a crossroads where they'll have to decide what to do with him.

January obviously presents a chance to sell their club captain to recoup some money instead of losing him for free in the summer, or they could hang onto Brownhill, let him help them get back up and then risk losing him for free.

Whatever the Clarets decide to do, they're in a lose-lose situation at this point unless Brownhill puts pen to paper, as his current market value certainly won't reflect his worth to the team at present.

But unfortunately for Burnley, that's the hand they've been dealt, and the board will be acutely aware that the decision they make on Brownhill could have a huge impact on their push to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Related Burnley FC and Coventry City pushing to sign 27-year-old with a €2m release clause Burnley and Coventry are set to battle it out to bring Kai Wagner to the Championship

The chances of Brownhill signing a new deal are slim

Signed from Bristol City in January 2020, Brownhill is now set to depart Turf Moor in the summer after a little over five years service unless something drastically changes in the coming months.

Speaking about his future back in October, Brownhill said:"I just want to keep focusing on performing very well, winning games and scoring goals.

"When it comes to the end of the year the decision has to be made. Is it the right thing for me to stay? Is it the right thing for the club to want me to stay? A lot can change in that time."

Burnley fans will certainly be hoping a lot will change, with the main thing being Brownhill's mind on whether he stays.

With no contract signed up until now, it would seem highly likely that his mind is made up on leaving unless he holds off to see what division Burnley are playing in next season before making a decision.

There's an argument to be had that Burnley perhaps haven't offered him agreeable terms, but after Josh Cullen, Maxime Esteve and Luca Koleosho all signed new long term deals in September, the club have evidenced that they'll do what it takes to keep their best players.

It's unlikely Brownhill will be sold in January

There is a scenario in which Brownhill could be sold in January to raise some funds if the club know for certain he won't sign a new deal, but that seems highly unlikely.

After it was reported that the club "offered" Brownhill out in the summer for a fee of just £5m, a January fee of £2.5m is perhaps realistically as much as Burnley could hope to recoup in the coming weeks.

That's small fry to a club trying to get back into the Premier League, and the impact Brownhill has on the team is worth more than £2.5m over the next few months, particularly given the riches on offer if he helps get them back into the top-flight.

Josh Brownhill 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 6 xG 3.39 Assists 1 Chances created 16 Duels won 56 Recoveries 57

He's the club's top scorer this season, scoring three times as many goals as anyone else, so to take those goals out of the team would be a crushing blow.

The Burnley board will know that, but with the Clarets hitting form in recent games with a midfield duo of Josh Cullen and Josh Laurent, form without Brownhill in the side could well tempt them into selling.