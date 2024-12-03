Burnley and Coventry City are set to go head-to-head in an attempt to sign Philadelphia Union star, Kai Wagner.

That's according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Championship duo are interested in signing the 27-year-old left back in January.

Naturally, both clubs will be seeking to strengthen their squads in January, but for very different reasons, with Burnley pushing at the top end of the table, while Coventry anxiously look over their shoulder towards the drop zone.

Championship table as of 3/12/24 League position Team Points 16th Coventry 18 17th Oxford 18 18th Preston 18 19th Luton 18 20th Cardiff 17 21st Plymouth 17 22nd Hull 15 23rd QPR 15 24th Portsmouth 13

New Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard will be keen to put his own stamp on his new squad, and Wagner could be one of the first players he looks to bring in.

The high-flying full-back clocked up a goal and 12 assists in the MLS last season and would seemingly be a shrewd acquisition to both sides.

There is stern competition in the race for Wagner's signature

Lampard would undoubtedly love to make Wagner his first signing at Coventry, but with competition for his signature, they face a serious tussle to get this deal over the line.

According to Plettenburg, Serie A giants Atalanta have enquired about Wagner's availability, and they also have European football to offer him, while fellow Serie A club Parma are also credited with an interest.

That's not all, Bundesliga and La Liga clubs are also keeping a close eye on the situation, so a move to the Championship would at this point seem far-fetched.

Despite remaining under contract until 2026, Wagner is reportedly available in January for a cut-price €2m, owing to a clause in his contract, with that fee more than achievable for both Burnley and Coventry.

Wagner has been linked with a move to England before

It's actually not the first time Wagner has been linked with a move to England, as in years gone by, he's been linked with a move to Leeds United.

That move never materialised, and only a year ago he was touted for a move to Brighton, but again he elected to stay in the MLS.

It's easy to see why English clubs are keeping a close eye on Wagner, who has assisted at more than 10 goals from full-back in two of the last three seasons in America.

Born in Germany though, the potential allure of returning home and playing in the Bundesliga is surely a concern for both Burnley and Coventry in this transfer tussle.