Burnley FC: 3 things that will be playing on Vincent Kompany’s mind over the World Cup break

Burnley have been the consistent side in the Championship this season as they look to push on for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Clarets have been incredibly impressive under Vincent Kompany and the turnaround in football that is played by the team has been remarkable.

Their possession style of play is a huge contrast to the style deployed by Sean Dyche with it highlighting the fantastic work that the former Manchester City defender has done in his short time at Turf Moor.

It’s perhaps daunting for other sides knowing this side can only improve considering the additional time Kompany will have with his players, as well as individuals returning from injury.

Not only that, but a new squad has been blending together from scratch highlighting the togetherness amongst the group already.

It’s a staggering turnaround, but there are areas where Burnley will need to improve if they are to continue their promotion push.

Here, we look at three things that will be playing on Vincent Kompany’s mind over the World Cup break.

Can his side create more chances?

Burnley have been exceptionally good so far this season and over the last few weeks leading into the World Cup break really start to grow.

However, one aspect of the team that could improve is the overall chances they do create. Burnley currently sit fourth in the league when it comes to expected goals (xG) according to Footy Stats which is impressive. However, considering they keep possession more than any other team in the league with an average of 64% according to Transfermarkt, they could be creating more in relation to that.

They’re controlling games well but Kompany will be aware of the potential of his side and should they start to create more chances, it will a mammoth task for any team trying to finish above them.

Get injured players back to full fitness

Burnley have managed their squad well so far this season with the likes of Jack Cork, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill being regulars in the midfield.

However, they are still without Scott Twine who has managed just 45 moinutes so far this. He’s a player who will instantly improve Burnley in the final third as Kompany looks to increase the chances his side creates.

The same goes for Darko Churlinov who has struggled for a consistent run of games of late. Jay Rodriguez missed the last couple of games leading up to the World Cup as well.

There’s a good squad at Burnley that could do with additions to increase the depth, but with the likes of Twine and Churlinov yet to get going in claret and blue, it’s an exciting second half of the season for the club.

Shaping up January

Burnley failed in their attempts to sign Michael Obafemi and Callum O’Hare suggesting the squad isn’t quite where Kompany wants it to be.

They are light on options in forward areas with the likes O’Hare adding something else from a central area. It will Kompany more options creatively in the number 10 role alleviate pressure on other players.

Not only that, but a player like Obafemi will stretch defences and is clinical, giving Burnley something slightly different to Ashley Barnes and Rodriguez,