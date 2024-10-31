This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Looking ahead to the January transfer window, Burnley have been tipped to finally move on Mike Tresor while acquiring another striker to spearhead their promotion push in the second-half of the season.

The Clarets have initiated the 2024/25 Championship campaign largely in accordance with expectation under the tuition of Scott Parker, a two-time promotion winner from the second-tier with both Fulham and Bournemouth in previous years.

In spite of chairman Alan Pace's controversial decision to conduct something of a fire sale during the final throes of the summer window, which saw the bulk of Burnley's prized assets sold, including the likes of Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea and Sander Berge, they still managed to maintain a strong squad nucleus by Championship standards and are poised to strongly compete for promotion all-year long.

Burnley currently find themselves in second-place, five points behind league leaders Sunderland. They've only lost once in league action, although the Clarets are struggling to convert many draws into wins, which will doubtless be a concern ahead of the January window in two month's time.

Mike Tresor tipped to leave Burnley in January

We asked our Clarets fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, to name two January transfer scenarios he can envision playing out at Turf Moor. Nathan believes it's likely that Burnley will sanction an exit for Mike Tresor, whose time in Lancashire has been miserable since making the move from Genk last summer.

Tresor initially joined Burnley on loan ahead of their Premier League crusade under Vincent Kompany, but they were obliged to sign him permanently for a staggering £15.4 million fee at the end of the season and that became a problem when they were relegated back to the Championship, with Tresor failing to contribute a single goal or assist from 19 appearances across all competitions.

Mike Tresor's stats for Burnley across all competitions as of October 31, via FotMob Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 0

According to reports, the tricky Belgian playmaker wanted to leave the club in the summer amid interest from Dutch giants Ajax, although the move fell through and he's endured a frosty relationship with supporters ever since.

"I think one of the things that's definitely going to happen is Mike Tresor going out the door," Nathan told Football League World.

"It's pretty much a given, he's not getting any game time and he's been throwing his toys out the pram [in reference to a video published to Tresor's official Instagram account after the move to Ajax fell through] at any given opportunity. He just doesn't want to be here.

"He was a Kompany signing, he's a Kompany man - he only came here for Vincent Kompany. He wants out. So yeah, Tresor's going out the door."

Burnley, Scott Parker urged to add a striker in January

Goalscoring has emerged as a relative concern as of late for Burnley, who have found the back of the net on just four occasions across their last six outings.

They've scored 17 goals from 12 matches, although nine of those came in consecutive thrashings of Luton Town and Cardiff City in the first two fixtures of the new season.

Only eight goals have been returned since, and with central midfielder Josh Brownhill currently leading the club's scoring charts with five strikes to his name, signing another striker in January feels imperative.

"The next thing that's going to happen is we're going to sign a striker in January because we have to," Nathan added.

"We're not scoring enough goals or looking threatening in the final third, everything behind the striker is taken care of but the goal threat is just non-existent.

"We desperately need another striker."