Notorious Manchester United supporter and presenter Mark Goldbridge has issued a scathing rant on Sander Berge - and Burnley fans have lapped it up.

Fiery, expletives-laden tirades are a regular theme for Goldbridge, who presents for popular channel The United Stand and rarely holds back when it comes to giving his opinion. That's exactly what Goldbridge has done after hearing of United's interest in Berge, offering a frank - if not extremely harsh - verdict on the Burnley midfielder.

Sander Berge, Manchester United latest

As first called by Football Transfers last week, the Red Devils are eyeing a potential swoop for the Norway international if their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte fails to come to fruition.

The Sun have since claimed that Burnley have devised a significant £30m asking price in order to part ways with Berge, despite reportedly paying a fee in the region £12m for his services from Sheffield United last summer.

Although Burnley immediately succumbed to relegation alongside the Blades and Luton Town from the Premier League in the previous season, Berge caught the eye in the middle of the park and could be set to leave Turf Moor before the summer is up.

The Clarets will be eager to hold on to Berge, who has twice achieved promotion from the Championship and is surely a key part of Scott Parker's plans if he decides to stay put.

Burnley will raise the curtains on their Championship campaign when they travel to a potential promotion rival in Luton on Monday evening, while United have a similar baptism of fire in Saturday's Community Shield contest against fierce rivals Manchester City.

Mark Goldbridge's Sander Berge rant

Goldbridge hardly makes a habit of mincing his words when voicing his views and that was clear for all to see during his rant on Berge, where he held nothing back while urging United to set their sights elsewhere.

Sander Berge's 23/24 Premier League stats for Burnley, as per FotMob Appearances 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Chances created 29 Successful dribbles 20 Tackles won 46 Duels won 179 Interceptions 23

Burnley fans react to Mark Goldbridge's Sander Berge rant

It's not exactly an articulated and analytical assessment from Goldbridge, who, it must be said, divides opinion at the best of times.

The rant has certainly caused a stir on X. However, the majority of Burnley fans have simply decided to poke some fun at Goldbridge - although some held very little back in giving their own opinions on him, either.

One fan defended Berge while taking a cheeky swipe at United, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season but were the subject of ridicule on many an occassion.

Meanwhile, this sarcastic comment went down rather well with supporters!

Another Burnley fan made a similar comment, telling United to listen to Goldbridge's controversial commentary and withdraw their interest.

This supporter made one of the more sensible and serious comments on the post, accusing Goldbridge of looking down his nose at Burnley and Berge simply due to the club's smaller stature.

On the other hand, this fan actually reasoned with Goldbridge and put club allegiances aside to agree that Berge isn't quite at the level to play for Erik ten Hag's side, who will likely be competing for UEFA Champions League qualification next term.

There is, perhaps, an element of truth to that school of thought. However, anybody who has watched Berge in action - and you do have to wonder if Goldbridge has - will also counter that he's significantly better than the presenter is putting on.