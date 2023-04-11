This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are eyeing Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos ahead of the summer, a report has claimed.

Indeed, last week, TEAMtalk reported that the Clarets are interested in bringing the Colombian striker to Turf Moor on a free transfer this summer.

As per Transfermarkt, Morelos' current deal at Ibrox is due to expire at the end of June, with his last contract extension having been signed in 2019.

With no news of a fresh Rangers deal emerging, we asked FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone what he thought about the 26-year-old potentially heading to Turf Moor this summer.

On the Morelos transfer links, Ben told Football League World: "Personally, I wouldn't want to see us make a move for Alfredo Morelos,"

"I just don't necessarily think that he's the type of striker that we should be looking at.

"On a free deal, if he'd be happy to play the back up, it's something you could look at, but there'll be other teams interested.

"I just don't think he'd suit our style of play, for one, and I just don't think he'd be the best signing we could get."

Ben continued: "I think we need a proper striker in the window, a proper, out and out striker that's going to get you goals."

"We can't be taking risks."

Would Alfredo Morelos be a good signing for Burnley?

In all honesty, having never seen him play at this level, it is hard to say.

He has recently fallen out of favour at Rangers, which doesn't suggest so, but on the other hand, whenever he is given games north of the border, he tends to more often than not find the back of the net.

His overall goal record for the Scottish club stands at 122 goals and 58 assists in 264 matches, and even this campaign, despite starting just 39% of the club's league matches, he has nine goals and six assists in the Scottish Premiership.

As well as worries over whether he could do it in the Premier League, Morelos also has some disciplinary issues, which could cause some headaches for Vincent Kompany further down the line.

This deal, then, would be far from a cert to be a success. However, on a free transfer, he could be worth a punt.