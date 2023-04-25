This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Burnley's promotion to the Premier League already confirmed, planning at Turf Moor for the top-flight can begin.

One big part of the club's success this season was, of course, the use of loan players.

One of those to really impress during their temporary stay with the Clarets has been attacker Nathan Tella.

Joining on loan from Premier League side Southampton last summer, the 23-year-old has scored 19 goals for the club in all competitions, as well as registered five assists.

Will Burnley sign Nathan Tella permanently?

Producing those sort of numbers, Tella has obviously played a big part in Burnley's success this season.

It is only natural, then, that the Clarets want to bring him back on a permanent basis.

As per Football Insider, talks between the club and Southampton have begun over a permanent deal for the winger, although they are said to be at a very early stage.

Do Burnley fans want Nathan Tella to stay?

With the prospect of Tella returning to Turf Moor once again after his loan spell, we asked FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone for his thoughts on the potential deal.

"With Tella, absolutely buzzing that he's looking like he might be signing on," Ben explained to FLW.

"It's what every Burnley fan would want - I don't think anyone would say no.

"I think the only question mark will come with the fee that Burnley are willing to pay, and personally, I know he's been fantastic for us, pushing towards 20 goals now for us in the league. He's been fantastic, but he's very raw.

"There's times where he'll go through one on one, like in the Middlesbrough game, where he could have pretty much put it to bed at 2-0 up and he misses.

"He could easily have 25 goals this season if he was a bit more clinical. He's still very raw, there's parts of his game that still need to improve, but what a player he's been for us this season."

What sort of fee should Burnley pay for Nathan Tella this summer?

Naturally, if Southampton are going to sell, Burnley will have to pay a fee agreeable to the current Premier League side.

Our fan pundit has a specific fee in mind he thinks the club should be willing to go to.

On the matter of the fee, Ben added: "Obviously, the Premier League is a huge step up, and there's question marks over whether he'll step up because he's not performed in the Premier League when he's played for Southampton,"

"So for me, £10-15 million, I'd say. I wouldn't be paying any more than that.

"I think you'll get someone better abroad for £15 million onwards."