Burnley fan pundit offers suggestion to Vincent Kompany as Lyle Foster and Obafemi eye starts

Vincent Kompany’s squad rotation policy has been fascinating to observe over the course of the season with the Belgian managing to keep all members of the group involved and motivated.

Sheffield United’s recent drop-off will have addressed any concerns that Burnley supporters had around them pushing on towards the league title, and it will be interesting to see if Kompany looks to rotate his squad further as his side have less to play for at the end of the campaign.

Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi are yet to really make their mark since arriving in January, with the pair potentially being added to the squad with next season in mind.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, would like to see the duo handed more opportunities in the coming weeks.

Speaking to Football League World, Livingstone said: “It’s early days for Foster and Obafemi at Burnley but you can see, especially for me Obafemi is proven in this league and was fantastic last year for Swansea in that second half of the season.

“I can see him scoring quite a few between now and the end of the season.

“With the form Ashley Barnes is in at the moment I don’t think you can really drop him unless you were rotating, the only one who is in great form at the minute is Barnes.

“I’d love to see Obafemi or Foster get a start, just to see what they’re about really, we’ve got four games now where I think we can win them and comfortably, so it’s whether we can see someone different upfront or maybe even Foster and Obafemi upfront in a 4-4-2.”