This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Vincent Kompany's name is one that has been mentioned alongside multiple Premier League jobs in recent weeks, the latest of which is the Leicester City job.

The Foxes sacked Brendan Rodgers over the weekend and are now seeking a replacement

As per Sky Sports, with the club seeking a replacement, Burnley boss Kompany is highly thought of at the King Power Stadium.

With that link in mind, we asked FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone for his thoughts on the Belgian once again being linked with a move away.

What did FLW's Clarets fan pundit make of Kompany being linked to Leicester?

"I think going to Leicester at this stage of the season would be a really, really stupid move," Ben explained to FLW.

"Just because those teams that are near the bottom, even if Forest sack Steve Cooper, I don't think he'd be wise going to any of them - why would he bother?

"He's just got us promoted, you know, we can confirm promotion next week if Luton draw or lose and we beat Middlesbrough.

"So, I don't see what the point would be [in going to Leicester], really.

"There's no point in risking potentially going back down to the Championship and doing it all over again when he's already got us into the Premier League."

Should the Leicester job interest Vincent Kompany?

Were we talking about the Leicester City of recent seasons and the side that were consistently finishing in the top half and around the European places then this would be a tempting move.

However, in the midst of a relegation battle it would be a far worse proposition.

Furthermore, given he has gone up with this Burnley side, there will surely be a huge part of Kompany that wants to see the journey continue into the top flight.

Indeed, a recent interview he did suggests as much, and that he is fully focussed on getting Burnley to the highest point they can be at, looking than to move elsewhere.

Ultimately, if it were a traditionally top six side coming in then Kompany may well have a decision to make. However, although a relatively established top-flight side, I don't think the gulf between Burnley and Leicester is so big that Kompany will elect to leave Turf Moor.