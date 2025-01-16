This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and could even lift their second Championship title for the second time in just three seasons come the end of the campaign.

Following a 1-0 derby day win over local rivals Blackburn Rovers on 4th January, the Clarets currently sit just one point behind league leaders Leeds United, ahead of a crucial clash with fellow automatic promotion rivals Sunderland on Friday night.

Amid a close-run battle for a spot in next season's Premier League, boss Scott Parker will be looking to oversee a successful January transfer window.

The Clarets have already completed the addition of full-back Oliver Sonne from Danish outfit Silkeborg, and re-signed fan favourite Ashley Barnes from Norwich City.

But this month has also played witness to Turf Moor departures, such as that of young striker Michael Mellon, who left the Lancashire club to join League Two Bradford City in a loan move first reported by Football League World.

Meanwhile, as the transfer window nears its halfway point, FLW asked our Clarets fan pundit, Josh Lucas, if he thought there was a player in the Burnley squad right now that will be really keen to leave the club, either on loan or permanently, ahead of deadline day.

Clarets fan pundit makes Mike Tresor transfer admission

Josh said: "A player that's going to be keen to move away is Mike Tresor.

"He's made his intentions quite clear, not even through saying anything.

"He's injured then, all of a sudden he's back fit and training with the team, (then) he's injured again, (then) he's suddenly ill, and (he) deleted all his posts about Burnley, and having a little cry on social media while he didn't get his move (last) January.

"It was made pretty clear by him that he didn't want to play for us any longer, and he thought he was bigger than the club, even though he didn't do anything last season.

"I feel like he knows every Burnley fan has kind of turned on him now, and kind of said you obviously don't want to be here, so just go."

Tresor's move to Burnley hasn't worked out

The wideman initially joined the Clarets ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, on a season-long loan deal from Belgian outfit Genk.

Unfortunately for the Belgium international, his first campaign in English football ended in relegation to the Championship, as he made just 16 top-flight appearances, failing to make a single goal contribution amid a hamstring injury.

Mike Tresor 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 16 Starts 3 Minutes played 414 Goals 0 Assists 0

But despite his underwhelming spell in the Premier League, the Clarets were under an obligation to buy the 25-year-old ahead of the current second tier season, for a transfer fee of around £15.4m.

There was reported interest in his services from Dutch giants Ajax last summer, but a move to the Eredivisie has not yet materialised for the former Genk man.

Tresor is still yet to feature for the Clarets in the Championship this season, despite the fact that, back in October, Parker told the Burnley Express that his winger was nearing a return to fitness following an injury issue.

His only outing for Parker's men this term arrived last weekend, as he made a substitute appearance during a 3-1 FA Cup third round victory over League One Reading, in which he assisted Zian Flemming's first of two goals.

However, perhaps it is still likely that the Clarets will still look to cash in on Tresor if a suitable offer is made for his services this month, as he has only made 20 appearances for the club since joining in 2023.