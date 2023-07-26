Highlights Southampton have rejected a £9m offer from Burnley for Nathan Tella, as they are looking for a higher fee of £15-20m.

Southampton reject £9m Burnley bid for Nathan Tella

The 24-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan with the Clarets and it was a spell that worked out superbly for all parties.

Given consistent game time under Vincent Kompany, Tella enjoyed a fantastic individual campaign, as he scored 17 goals and registered five assists to help Burnley to the Championship title, as they sealed a return to the Premier League.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that they wanted to bring Tella back to Turf Moor, but they have so far failed to agree a fee with the Saints.

And, in a fresh development, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Burnley had made a £9m offer for Tella, which has been rejected.

He adds that Southampton are looking for £15-20m for Tella, and they are under no real pressure to sell this summer as he has a contract that runs until 2025.

Crucially, the update states that Burnley will return with another offer this week, although it’s unclear whether it will meet the demands of the Championship side.

Will Southampton sell Nathan Tella?

As mentioned, the contract situation means that they aren’t in a desperate position this summer, so Saints will rightly demand a big fee for Tella.

And, you’d have to say that £15-20m is a very fair valuation for Tella considering his age, quality and the fact he has proven himself to be a standout player in the Championship.

That’s the price that Southampton have set for the attacker, and it’s up to Burnley to decide whether to meet their demands. They would have known that a £9m offer was always going to be turned down, especially as Saints are likely to sell James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia this window, so they won’t need to raise funds elsewhere.

Of course, Tella’s desire to return to Burnley could play a role in this, so it will be interesting to see whether he pushes for a move over the coming weeks.

If he does move on, it will be a blow for Russell Martin, as Tella is someone who would guarantee him goals at this level, and his speed and direct style would ensure the team have real penetration in the final third, something his sides are accused of lacking.

Southampton summer transfer plans

The future of Tella was always going to be an interesting saga in the transfer window for Southampton, because it was inevitable that Burnley would try to bring him in permanently.

As explained above, with Ward-Prowse and Lavia sure to leave, Southampton will bring in around £75m at least for the pair, whilst other departures will help reduce the wage bill. So, they shouldn’t be in a position where they have to cash in on Tella.

But, all players have a valuation, and now it’s down to Burnley to stump up the chase required, otherwise Southampton will be happy to have Tella as part of the squad this season.